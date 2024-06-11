Islam Makhachev or Jon Jones? Dustin Poirier Weighs in on UFC Pound-for-Pound Controversy

Since UFC CEO Dana White shared his controversial opinion on the pound-for-pound number-one ranked fighter, there has been controversy all around the internet among fight fans.

Now, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the controversy and has presented his views on the ongoing clash between Jon Jones fans and Islam Makhachev fans.

Recently, Dustin Poirier made an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour Show, where he was asked about his opinion on the ongoing pound-for-pound controversy between current number one pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev and former number one ranked PFP fighter UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Dustin Poirier said, “That’s tough, man, that’s tough 'cos Jon Jones has never been beaten, that’s tough, top 2, yeah.”

Dustin Poirier recently locked horns with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for the champion crown at UFC 302 pay-per-view. Unfortunately, Diamond was unable to capture the gold in his third and possibly last championship match.

Islam Makhachev showcased immense resilience when, even after getting a massive cut on his forehead, the Russian champion found a space to grab Dustin Poirier’s leg in a school wrestling sweep in round five and then was quick enough to find a finish with a choke to retain his championship crown to extend his consecutive win record to 14.

On the other hand, Dustin Poirier has announced that this could be his final dance inside the UFC octagon. Still, fans believe Diamond can return for one last fight before hanging up his UFC gloves.

No matter what, whether Dustin Poirier makes a comeback to the UFC octagon or not, Diamond has managed to cement his name as an all-time great and will be remembered for ages as one of the best UFC fighters of all time.

What did Dana White actually say that ignited controversy?

At the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, CEO Dana White was asked who is the actual number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter: current number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev or former pound-for-pound and current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Dana White expressed controversial views, saying, “For anybody to call Islam the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world when Jon Jones is still f***** fighting is nuts and shouldn’t be ranking in the pound-for-pound or doing any of the f**** rankings ever.”

White added, “Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever; he’s fought all the baddest dudes in the world, and then when you think about what the pound-for-pound rankings really mean, he moved up to heavyweight and destroyed one of the best guys in the world. As long as Jon Jones is still fighting, active, and in the rankings, nobody is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

The statement by Dana White has now created a new controversy all around the internet, where people are favoring their favorite fighters, and UFC fighters and legends are also picking their sides and explaining their reasoning behind choosing one. Even Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones took virtual jabs at each other amidst the controversy.

It doesn't matter who stays at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings; both Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones have done wonders in their UFC careers and deserve respect as the legends of this sport.

