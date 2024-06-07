Islam Makhachev Predicts Conor McGregor Won't Show Up for UFC 303 Against Michael Chandler: DETAILS Inside

UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter Islam Makhachev recently defended his champion for the third time in his reign against former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier at the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier went to blood war for 22 straight minutes, and in the middle of the last round, Makhachev caught Diamond with an old-school wrestling sweep. As soon as Dustin's face landed on the canvas, he transitioned the sweep into d'arce Choke, Poirier tapped to the tight choke, and Makhachev retained his championship.

Although Islam Makhachev wanted to move up to 170 pounds and challenge for the UFC welterweight championship, UFC CEO Dana White wants him first to finish some unfished business within the lightweight division and face the number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan, in the rematch for his championship before moving up.

Recently, Islam Makhachev spoke to Ushatayka, in which he reacted that if he had a chance, he would have switched Arman Tsarukyan’s fight and would have fought Conor McGregor.

While talking about his potential fight with Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev said, “I don’t think he (Conor McGregor ) will even show up to his next fight (UFC 303 ). We have all seen that video (Conor McGregor’s party video). Additionally, the press conference got canceled, so I don’t think he will make it to the fight.”

He continued, “ Even if he (Conor McGregor) shows up to the fight, Michael Chandler will win. He has been training harder than Conor McGregor.”

UFC 303 Match Card

Fight fans are highly anticipating UFC 303 pay-per-view. The primary reason behind the excitement is the return of the widely regarded as the face of UFC, former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor, to the UFC octagon after almost three long years of layoff.

McGregor last entered the UFC octagon in 2021 at the UFC 264 event against his long-time rival Dustin Poirier. Mystic Mac snapped his leg in the middle of the fight and took a long layoff to recover from the injury.

On the other hand, Michael Chandler started calling out McGregor in the year 2022, and after multiple long breaks, Iron Chandler finally got his shot against Conor McGregor at UFC 303 pay-per-view. The main-event fight will last for five rounds at 170 pounds.

UFC 303 pay-per-view is scheduled for June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States. There are even more exciting fighters on the card, including Ian Garry, Michal Page, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, Carlos Ulberg, and many more. Here is the fully announced match for the UFC 303 pay-per-view event

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

