Islam Makhachev Reacts on Belal Muhammad’s Welterweight Victory: ‘This Guy Broke My Plans’

Belal Muhammad has seemingly ruined Islam Makhachev’s plans of becoming a double champion! Muhammad, who became the first UFC champion from Palestine, was on a roll at UFC 304. Headlining the main event, Belal Muhammad faced the stern challenge of Leon Edwards. As the champion, Edwards had a dominant run. He defeated the likes of Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, and Nate Diaz to elevate himself to the pinnacle of UFC welterweight glory.

However, with a hardworking Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards looked to have lost the plot completely. Building up to the fight, Belal Muhammad stated that he would be taking away the belt from Edwards. And that is exactly what he did at the main event of UFC 304. Combining a mixture of takedowns and striking, Muhammad had the better of the champion throughout the bout. Barring a last-minute rush of adrenaline from Edwards, it was nonetheless a comfortable victory for Belal Muhammad.

Meanwhile, the dominant performance from Belal Muhammad seems to have impressed Islam Makhachev a lot. Appearing in a press meet recently, Makhachev expressed his feelings about Belal Muhammad’s victory. He said, “Belal don’t give him any chance, smash him everywhere… and now Belal is champion.” Makhachev then went on to comment hilariously on how Muhammad ‘ruined’ his plans of venturing into a different weight class.

The UFC lightweight champion further said, “And this guy broke my plans, you know, to be double champ.” Makhachev concluded his statement by saying that his best wishes are with Belal Muhammad as he has made his country proud. As a matter of fact, Islam Makhachev has always been open to moving to a different weight category. But currently, the lightweight champion seems to be in a spot of bother with his hand injury.

Makhachev has recently confirmed that him suffering a partially torn ligament in his hand. Despite requiring a possible surgery, Makhachev is willing to appear in a rematch later this year. However, even if he wants to fight, finding a possible opponent for Makhachev might be a bit of a problem. Arman Tsarukyan was supposed to be challenging Makhachev's belt.

Unfortunately, following a brash altercation with a fan in UFC 304, Tsarukyan was handed a 9-month ban. This posed serious questions about whether the fight would take place or not. As a backup, the UFC allegedly offered the fight to Michael Chandler, who denied it as he wanted to fight Conor McGregor first. Thus, with things looking a little bit downhill in the UFC lightweight division, it remains to be seen how well Dana White can handle the situation in the coming years.

