Islam Makhachev Reacts to Fighting for Welterweight Championship and Potential Bout Against Belal Muhammad: Details Inside
UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev reveals details about fighting for the welterweight championship.
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is all geared up to fight Dustin Poirier at the UFC 302 main event for his championship gold, marking his third championship defense. Islam Makhachev is currently on a dominant run and has checked the boxes for many of the accomplishments a UFC fighter dreams of, from being UFC champion to becoming the number one pound-for-pound fighter and more.
Islam Makhachev recently gave an interview with ESPN, during which he answered multiple questions; at one point, the interviewer asked Makhachev about his aspiration to capture the second champion on his shoulder and become two divisional champions and will he face Belal Muhammad if he dethrones UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.
Islam Makhachev expressed his views on fighting his good friend and sparring partner Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight title if he defeats Leon Edwards at UFC 304 pay-per-view.
Makhachev said he doesn’t want to jump on to something; being a double champion is undoubtedly on his list, and he desperately wants to achieve that goal. Islam even mentioned Belal and his manager and said they would figure out something in the future. Degastani Storm said he would get ready again for a fight by the end of this year, and there he could face the welterweight champion.
Where to Watch UFC 302
We are now just hours away from witnessing the chaos at UFC 302, where UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his throne of the lightweight king against UFC veteran Dustin Poirier in the co-main event.
There is much more to witness on the UFC 302 card; at the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland is finally returning for the first time since he lost his championship at UFC 297 against Dricus du Plessis. There are a lot more fights that are going to keep fans excited and thrilled.
Fight fans definitely don’t want to miss the UFC 302 pay-per-view; here are some of the critical UFC regions and their streaming partners.
United States:
- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)
- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews
- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
United Kingdom:
- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT
- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT
- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Canada:
- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet
- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet
- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS
