Islam Makhachev Refers To Michael Chandler As 'Hachiko' For His Loyalty Towards Conor McGregor Fight

The MMA community did not expect lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to drop a Hachiko reference. The Russian contender recently commented on Conor McGregor’s recent pull out of UFC 303. He also had some choice words for his opponent Michael Chandler.

Aside from his superior striking and dominant wrestling, Islam Makhachev is known for his witty trash talk. Although he did not refer to Michael Chandler as a dog in the literal sense, fans had a field day with his recent tweet regarding the UFC 303 situation.

Islam Makhachev’s unexpected jab at Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Amidst promotions, the fight was rumored to be on the ropes. Ultimately, The Notorious had to pull out due to a supposed injury leaving Iron with no fight in the near future.

This was devastating news for fans. As they expected to witness a vintage Conor McGregor performance in the octagon, the fight was pulled out of UFC 303. It was later revealed that it was a broken toe that caused the momentary withdrawal.

Islam Makhachev took to X(formerly Twitter) to slam Conor McGregor. The lightweight champion does not recognize the Irishman’s injury as a valid excuse to withdraw from UFC 303. As both contenders are known to share a long-standing rivalry, the Russian contender did not hold back.

Amidst calling out The Notorious, Makhachev decided to throw shade at Michael Chandler. “And my condolences to Michael ‘Hachiko’ Chandler,” wrote the Russian contender. This tweet basically implied that Iron was a loyal dog.

Hachiko is a Japanese dog who is often remembered for the loyalty it had toward its owner. Since Chandler had spent a long time waiting for a potential fight against McGregor, Islam Makhachev did not miss a chance to reference the famous tale.

Fans interpreted this as Islam Makhachev referring to Michael Chandler as a ‘loyal dog’ to Conor McGregor. Although the MMA crowd were broken up about the canceled bout, the Russian contender made them chuckle with this tweet.

Israel Adesanya’s suggestions for Michael Chandler’s future

Michael Chandler’s last fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. The event was headlined by Alex Pereira going against Israel Adesanya. Although the card was a successful one, Iron was not a happy camper.

Michael Chandler lost via submission in the third round despite putting up adversity in the earlier rounds against Diamond. Since then, Iron has not stepped into the cage thanks to a potential fight against Conor McGregor.

Due to the recent cancellation, Chandler claimed he would wait until he fights McGregor. However, Israel Adesanya has other thoughts regarding the bout. On his YouTube channel, The Last Stylebender had a couple of suggestions for the American contender moving forward.

“I think that fight [Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler] will happen regardless. So Chandler should just take a fight,” said Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion feels it is better for Iron to fight another contender until he fights The Notorious.

“That Conor fight is always gonna be there,” said The Last Stylebender. Michael Chandler stated he wanted to wait until the McGregor fight came to fruition. With the uncertainty of that bout, fans are excited to witness what Iron does in the future.