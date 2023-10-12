Islam Makhachev reveals Dana White called Justin Gaethje before announcing the Volkanovski rematch at UFC 294

Recently, a lot has been happening in UFC. UFC is set to host its biggest event this year UFC 294 21, October 2023. For the past couple of days, the event was in trouble The co-main event fight was Paulo Costa was going to Khamzat. Costa pulled out of the fight due hand injury and Charles Oliveria pulled out of the main event fight against Islam Makhachev due to injury UFC CEO Dana White announced the replacement for the fight Alexander Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev in a rematch now for the lightweight championship.

Now shocking revelations were made by lightweight champion Makhachev he told in his recent interview before Volkanovski another top fighter was asked to compete with Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev vs Justin Gaethje for UFC 294 was almost booked

Makhachev recently talked about many things including Charles pulling out of the fight. Volkanovski stepped in and he also revealed an interesting thing when he said BMF champion Justin Gaethje was approached to face Islam but he refused he said.“It’s hard to pick someone in 10 days,” Makhachev said. “I heard they called Gaethje but Gaethje said ‘I cannot make weight because.’ We don’t have many opinions.

The lightweight champion revealed Geathje refused to pick the fight as he can not make weight in just 10 days before the fight. Justin fought Dustin at UFC 291 and won via TKO in round two and became BMF champion. He is best known for his massive power and striking especially his kicks. Geathje has a good relationship with Team Islam. Khabib fought his last fight against Justin and after defeating him he retired from the competition.

Further Makhachev also said, “Of course, I don’t want to fight with someone out of the rankings. But I said find someone because I’m the best in the world. When the UFC calls me and gives me someone, I never say yes, or no or choose someone. I just sign the contract and that’s it.”

Makhachev claimed the best fighter in the world he needed top contenders. He further kind of also took shots at Justin by saying when UFC calls him he just signs the contract. He didn’t even want to look at who he was fighting.

On facing Alexander he said it is good after our last bout many people have many questions he will answer all questions in Abu Dhabi.

