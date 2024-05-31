Islam Makhachev Reveals Details About Sparring Session with UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards

UFC lightweight Champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound champion Islam Makhachev will lock horns with Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 302, pay-per-view. This will be the third championship defense for the Dagestani Storm, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is on a dominant run. He believes he has swept his entire division, and now, as the number one ranked fighter, Islam Makhachev is looking to add another championship to his shoulder by the end of this year.

Leon Edwards is the undisputed welterweight Champion, and if he manages to defend his championship against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304, Makhachev can fight for the UFC welterweight championship to become a divisional champion.

Recently, Islam Makhachev gave an interview with Daniel Cormier and revisited the time when he sparred with the current UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards.

Islam Makhachev said, "When time began, I went for the double leg, took Leon Edwards down. But at that time, he was not a good wrestler. Right now, maybe he's good at wrestling, but at that time his weak point was wrestling, and I took him down, held him."

What Comment of Dustin Poirier Pissed Off Islam Makhachev

A couple of hours ago, the UFC hosted the UFC 302 official pre-fight presser. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and challenger Dustin Poirier met for the first time before entering the octagon.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev exchanged shots at each other at the UFC 302 press conference. Both fighters claimed they were coming to war and predicted a finish.

Islam Makhachev lost his cool when the fighters came face to face, and it looked like a brawl was going to break out between these elite fighters.

Fans were wondering what went wrong, what Dustin Poirier said that potentially triggered the UFC lightweight champion, who is known for keeping himself cool and respectful towards other fighters.

Later, Dana White released close-up footage of the face-off between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev. While trash-talking, Diamond casually abused Islam Makhachev, "You're going to sleep, mother******."

Dustin Poirier's abuse rubbed Islam Makhachev the wrong way, and he warned Diamond, "Don't say mother******."

