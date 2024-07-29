Islam Makhachev Reveals How Hand Injury Could Play Spoilsport In Abu Dhabi Title Fight: ‘I Might Even Have To Have Surgery’

Islam Makhachev claims he has a hand injury that could potentially stall his next fight. The UFC lightweight champion has confirmed a ligament tear and seems oblivious to the recovery period.

The Russian contender expresses his desire to fight at the end of the year. A title defense against Arman Tsarukyan is a much anticipated fight for UFC fans. However, Makhachev’s desires might be put on hold due to said hand injury.

Islam Makhachev details hand injury that potentially obstructs a title fight

UFC 302 was one of the most electrifying events of the year 2024. Islam Makhachev successfully defended his lightweight championship title against Dustin Poirier in a grueling five-round bloodbath. Although he emerged victorious, it also gave him a hand injury.

This victory immediately placed Makhachev among the best lightweight fighters in the UFC. Fans were curious about the Russian champion’s future. A rematch between him and Arman Tsarukyan is the dominant option for his career.

Makhachev had also touched on a potential move to welterweight to dethrone the champion. However, it seems like these desires are to be put on hold. In an interview with YouTuber Ushatayka, Islam revealed how his hand injury could potentially stall his end-of-year fight aspirations.

“An MRI recently confirmed that I have a partial ligament tear. Let's see if I can recover. If not, I might even have to have surgery,” said Islam Makhachev, translated by Championship Rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

The rumored fight in October in Abu Dhabi was deemed ‘questionable’ due to said hand injury. Islam Makhachev claimed he is rehabilitating every day ahead of his fight in the future. The lightweight champion also revealed how he has not had any discussions with the UFC regarding a future bout.

Arman Tsarukyan hopes to train with Khamzat Chimaev in preparation for Islam Makhachev

Lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is the fan favorite fight for Islam Makhachev. Although their initial bout ended in the Russian contender’s victory, Akhalkalakets desires to run it back and prove doubters wrong.

Him and middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev will be on the Russian reality TV show ‘Hype Reality’ to coach up-and-coming fighters. In an interview with YouTuber Sport24, Arman Tsarukyan says he hopes to train with Borz in preparation for his future fight against Makhachev.

Reported by Championship Rounds, Arman Tsarukyan had this to say: “To be honest, [Khamzat] is there [on the set], and if there is an opportunity to train with him, it would be good.” He also compared Borz’s left-handed stance to Makhachev’s.

Arman Tsarukyan looks to redeem himself in his next fight. After a dominant victory over Charles Oliveira, a rematch is right in place. Fans are excited to witness the battle between two of the best lightweight contenders in the division.