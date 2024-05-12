Islam Makhachev REVEALS How He Will Defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 302: Details Inside

UFC Lightweight Champion pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter Islam Makhachev is gearing up and training hard to defend his UFC lightweight championship for the third time inside the UFC octagon.

Islam Makhachev will return and lock horns with former UFC interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier this summer at the next pay-per-view, UFC 302. The event is set to take place on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States.

Dagestani Bull has already labeled Dustin Poirier as an easy fight; according to Lightweight King, Poiriers is weak at the ground, and he is best known for his ground game.

Recently, Islam Makhachev appeared on Yahoo Sports, where he revealed his game plan against Dustin Poirier and how he is going to win.

Islam Makhachev said, "We will start, and I will try to take him down. He will try to get me in a guillotine choke. I will defend the guillotine. I will give him a couple of punches. He will give his back. Then I will finish."

Previously, in an interview at Good Guy and Bad Guy, Islam Makhachev said he had 'Something Special' planned for Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier ranks Islam Makhachev above Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier has fought best friend and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Numagomedov for the championship. Unfortunately, he lost the match against the undefeated Dagestani Eagle.

Diamond recently gave an interview with Ariel Helwani on his show, MMA Hour, where Dustin labeled Islam Makhachev as a tougher fighter than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dustin Poirier said, "I think Islam's submission game, jiu-jitsu wise, is a little more versatile than Khabib's."

"Khabib had some chokes that he did really well, but Islam is putting himself in, you could say, bad positions, going for armbars. Maybe he loses a position, but he trusts his wrestling to get it back. I think Islam is a little bit more of a threat jiu-jitsu-wise and in scrambles, but I think his striking is better than Khabib's."

