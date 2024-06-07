Islam Makhachev Reveals If Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Be in His Corner for All UFC Fights? Details Inside

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his championship for the third time at UFC 302 pay-per-view, fighting former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the main event.

The fight between these two elite fighters was an absolute war for 22 minutes straight. Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier both managed to take some pretty significant shots at each other, where Islam broke Poirier’s nose. On the other hand, Diamond managed to open a wide cut on Makhachev’s hand. That was the first time anyone opened a cut on Makhachev’s face in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Islam Makhachev retained his championship after he choked Dustin Poirier in round five. Fans and experts believe that, in addition to hard work and determination, former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was in Makhahev’s corner, helped him against Poirier at UFC 302.

Khabib Nurmagomedov kept encouraging Islam Makhachev to stick to his game plan and go for the ground game instead of outboxing Dia. Makhachev returned to his original game plan in the last round, took down Poirier, and choked him to retain his lightweight crown.

Fans now wonder if Khabib Nurmagomedov will be at Islam Makhachev’s corner to support him for his every UFC fight. Recently, Islam Makhachev landed in his home country and was asked multiple questions about the fight and his potential future upon arrival.

The interviewer asked Makhachev if Khabib Nurmagomedov would corner him for all of his UFC fights ahead.

To which Islam Makhachev revealed, “Well, I don’t know. He ( Khabib Nurmagomedov ) said he won’t be at all my fights. But I think he will be at my corner and training camp for important fights."

What’s next for Islam Makhachev?

Islam Makhachev’s dominant run continues after he stopped veteran Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Many fans and Islam Makhachev even believe his business in the lightweight division is over now as he extended a record 14 consecutive wins in a row streak, which is the most in the lightweight division.

In the post-fight interview at UFC 302, Makhachev expressed his willingness to move up to the welterweight division and challenge for the second championship.

But it looks like UFC CEO Dana White wants Islam Makhachev first to finish some unfinished business within the lightweight division.

According to Dana White, Makhachev will have to face the number one lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan, in a rematch for his championship strap.

While talking to Ariel Helwani at the MMA Hour Show, Arman Tsarukyan revealed when he and Islam Makhachev will fight for the championship strap.

Tsarukyan revealed if Khamzat Chimaev managed to win against Robert Whittaker. He will hold the UFC Saudi Arabia event in September, and if Khamzat loses, he and Islam Makhachev will maintain the pay-per-view. Another potential date Arman Tsarukyan revealed is in November at Madison Square Graden in New York.

The rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan will be an interesting and highly competitive fight. Both fighters belong to Russia and are best known for their wrestling and resilience. All answers will be answered inside the UFC octagon when both elite fighters square off for the second time.

