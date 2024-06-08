Islam Makhachev REVEALS Meeting Between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Trump at UFC 302 Was Not Planned

Former UFC undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made an appearance at the UFC show after a long time at UFC 302 pay-per-view as the corner man and coach of his best friend and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev defended his crown against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at the main event of the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

The Dagestani champion successfully retained his lightweight strap after he managed to takedown Diamond with a beautiful old-school leg wrestling sweep in round five of the championship match. He then transitioned the takedown quickly into a tight d'arce choke.

The UFC 302 event had multiple highlight moments. One such moment was captured out of the octagon cage when two of the most influential human beings on the planet met each other after the fight.

Former US president Donald Trump is a massive supporter of UFC and makes frequent appearances at UFC shows and events. Trump made an appearance at UFC 302 pay-per-view, and after the fight, he met former UFC lightweight champion Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. The footage and pictures of Donald Trump and Khabib Nurmagomedov together went viral on the internet.

Recently, Islam Makhachev revealed in an interview with Ushatayka YT that Khabib Nurmagomedov's meeting with former US president Donald Trump at UFC 302 was not at all planned.

Islam Makhachev said, “It was all on camera. Nothing was planned. Trump was sitting cageside, so when Khabib left the cage, they met. Trump already said a long time ago that Khabib was one of his favorite fighters. He loves fighting and often attends UFC events, so it was just a random meeting.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and former US president Donald Trump shared a moment of shaking hands, and The Eagle expressed his gratitude towards Trump and told him he is supporting him. Donald Trump later posted a picture of him and former retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov together, revealing that The Eagle is his favorite fighter.

Donald Trump tweeted, “Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired after a record of 29-0, never having lost even a single round, is probably the Greatest Fighter of All Time. I met him at the UFC event on Saturday night in New Jersey. A really smart guy- Big things in the future for Khabib.”

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered one of the most dominating champions in the history of UFC. He is one of the mega-superstars that UFC has ever managed to create in the organization.

After The Eagle’s father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away, Khabib hung up his UFC gloves in 2021 after successfully defending his championship against Justin Geathje at UFC 254 and announced his retirement from sport undefeated with a perfect record of 29 wins and no losses in his career.

Khabib is now fully retired from the sport. He only came in to support and help his friend Islam Makhachev for his fights, and after Islam Makhachev won the championship, this was the first time The Eagle made his appearance at any UFC show.

Makhachev even revealed in an interview that Khabib won’t be there for all his fights, but he will be at his corner for some special ones.

