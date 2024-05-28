Islam Makhachev Reveals Why Arman Tsarukyan Should Thank Him; Here’s What He Said

UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked UFC fighter Islam Makhachev is scheduled to defend his championship against Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 302, pay-per-view.

Islam Makhachev was initially planned to face the winner of the lightweight fight between former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.

Arman Tsarukyan won the three-round match against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, and he revealed that as soon as he stepped out of the UFC octagon, the UFC offered him a championship fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

While discussing the offer, Arman Tsarukyan revealed on Ariel Helwani's show he was offered a championship at UFC 302. Still, he refused the offer, and he gave a reason why he would accept a short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev even after he earned the spot of number one contender.

Islam Makhachev talked about Arman ahead of UFC 302 on the UFC Eurasia channel and expressed that Akhalkalakets should thank him for bringing him to the UFC and that he will settle business with him soon.

Makhachev said, "I think Arman should thank me. I signed Arman for a fight against me. I wouldn't call my fight with Arman a close fight I won every round. Arman still calls for a rematch. He had many opportunities to come out as a substitute. I know that before UFC 302, he was offered to fight me. Either way, our rematch is inevitable; we'll settle this soon."

Islam Makhachev shares details About His Training Camp

Islam Makhachev is training hard for his third title defense at UFC 302 Pay per view. Makhachev will lock horns with one of the best boxers in UFC history, Dustin Poirier.

Recently, Dagestani Bull gave an interview where he talked about his training camp and revealed he has been training with Usman Nurmagomedov, lightweight champion of Bellator, who is, according to him, a better striker than Dustin Poirier.

Islam said, "Usman honestly always gives me better rounds. He was sick recently but came to support me just two days after recovering. We've been here a week, and as soon as he felt better, he joined me. Today, he gave me two good rounds. I think his striking is better than Dustin Poirier's. Training with someone of his caliber, who can strike with such precision, really exemplifies the saying' iron sharpens iron."

All questions will be answered this weekend when Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier will come face to face for the pride and crown of a lightweight king.

