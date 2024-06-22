Islam Makhachev Slams Conor McGregor After Notorious Reveals Injury Forcing UFC 303 Withdrawal

Fight fans were highly anticipating the comeback match of former UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor, who had been out of action for the past three years.

The last time "Notorious" made a walk to the UFC octagon was three years ago when he faced former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight.

Conor McGregor was all set to make his return inside the UFC octagon this month at the UFC 303 pay-per-view. "Mystic Mac" was announced to headline UFC 303 against the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler got canceled after Mystic Mac injured his toe during a sparring session in the training camp for the UFC 303 comeback fight.

Since Conor McGregor revealed the nature of the injury, fans have been mocking him, saying that he pulled out due to a toe injury.

UFC lightweight champion and current number one ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev has also mocked Mystic Mac, reviving the old bad blood.

Islam Makhachev targeted Conor McGregor and tweeted, “You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight, lol. Chicken.”

Islam Makhachev didn’t just stop after mocking McGregor. The Russian undisputed champion went after Mystic Mac’s opponent, Michael Chandler.

Islam Makhachev then tweeted a mockery about Michael Chandler, indirectly referring to him as a loyal dog, “And my condolences to Michael ‘Hachiko’ Chandler.”

Conor McGregor provides details about Michael Chandler’s purse

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the biggest UFC superstar of all time. "Mystic Mac" holds the record for selling the most pay-per-views, generating the highest pay-per-view gates for events, and is also the highest-paid UFC fighter of all time.

Michael Chandler invested two years chasing Conor McGregor. He finally got his shot to compete with Conor McGregor at the UFC 303 pay-per-view, but before he could step inside the Octagon with Mystic Mac, the fight got canceled after the 155-pound king injured himself during a sparring session.

Conor McGregor recently tweeted and hinted at Michael Chandler's purse for their UFC 303 main event fight.

Notorious tweeted and expressed, “(Michael) Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights. This means he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I’m The One.”

Notorious further expressed, “For those saying he could have fought 2 or 3 times by now, etc. He’d need 10 to break even with this cheque.”

After Conor McGregor pulled himself out and landed the company in trouble, the UFC worked hard to find a worthy replacement for the main event fight with Michael Chandler.

Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira accepted to defend his championship for the second time against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka in a rematch in the main event of the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

The match between "Stone" and "The Czech Samurai" is going to be an incredible rematch. The last time Alex and Jiri faced each other was at UFC 295 for the vacant championship. Stone managed to stop Jiri in the second round and was crowned the new champion. In the end, only one light heavyweight king will stand at the end of the UFC 303 event.

