Islam Makhachev Takes Brutal Dig at Conor McGregor With 4 Word Reaction to Painful Dustin Poirier KO

Islam Makhachev is taking the trash-talking to Conor McGregor. Makhachev, fresh off his emphatic victory against Dustin Poirier in UFC 302, recently seems to have taken a liking in throwing shades at ‘The Notorious’. In a recently uploaded X post by Championship Rounds, the UFC lightweight champion was seen sharing a story of Conor McGregor getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier.

Reacting to the video, Islam Makhachev commented on the video, saying, “I love watching this.” For the uninitiated, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor had one of the biggest rivalries in the UFC. Meeting for a total of three times in the ring, the bad blood between the duo was a spectacle. Makhachev’s post was from their UFC 257 bout where Poirier secured a KO victory in Round 2 of the fight.

However, when they locked horns for the third time at UFC 264, it was a bloodbath. Conor McGregor accused Poirier’s wife of sliding into his DMs and also had other scathing remarks to make. Unfortunately, while inside the octagon, things went horribly wrong for McGregor, as he broke his ankle and lost the match via technical knockout.

Well, this was not the only instance when Makhachev had made fun of ‘Mystic Mac’. Soon after McGregor pulled out of his UFC 303 bout, Makhachev termed him as a ‘chicken’ for refusing to fight due to a pinky toe. As a matter of fact, both Makhachev and McGregor will currently have to wait for their respective matches to happen. For McGregor, he has confirmed coming back in 2024. More insider news from Ariel Helwani has stated that the Irishman will allegedly be in action on December 14, at UFC 310.

While Dana White hasn’t confirmed the date yet, McGregor’s comeback looks more or less guaranteed. And as for Makhachev, the lightweight champion has a hand injury to take care of. Diagnosed with a partial ligament tear, Makhachev stated that his injury might require him to opt for a surgery. Thus, there is a good chance that Makhachev will miss a major part of the 2024 action. But he too, has expressed his wish of coming back at the end of the year and defending his belt.

Thus, with both McGregor and Makhachev not in a state to fight currently, fans have no other option than to relish the online feud. However, once they are fully recovered, a potential matchup between the two fearsome fighters might be a prospect that many are manifesting right now.

