Islam Makhachev Takes a Dig at Conor McGregor, Calls His Comeback a ‘Fantasy’

Islam Makhachev has taken a jibe at Conor McGregor recently. While ‘The Notorious’ is waiting to return to the UFC for a long time, Makhachev thinks that the possibility is quite distant. Speaking about ‘Mystic Mac’, the UFC lightweight champion termed McGregor’s comeback possibilities as a ‘fantasy’. Talking to Match TV, Makhachev stated, “[Conor's return] is already a fantasy. He tries to stay afloat with his language. He is more in clubs than in training.”

Well, while the former two-division champion has teased his return, McGregor has also been criticized heavily for his lavish lifestyle outside of the octagon. The Irishman has been found partying at several clubs recently. In fact, McGregor also got into a huge controversy when he was spotted dancing with a mystery woman at a party.

This sparked rumors of the Irish champion cheating on Dee Devlin. Later, McGregor himself posted an X update on the matter that further added fuel to the fire. However, no reactions from Devlin have come yet. Thus, Makhachev does seem to have quite a strong ground to lash out at the UFC icon.

As a matter of fact, McGregor had his last UFC match back in 2021. He faced off against Dustin Poirier, where he broke his ankle and suffered a TKO loss. Since then, McGregor’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see their favorite fighter get engaged inside the UFC octagon. Sadly, the good news has not come yet.

McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler in the TUF 31 finale. However, complications regarding the Irishman getting into the USADA testing pool stood as a barrier to McGregor’s comeback. Ahead of UFC 303, Dana White made the big announcement of Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler.

But once again, McGregor had to withdraw from the fight due to an unforeseen toe injury. Such a turn of events left a sour taste in the minds of the fans and also on Michael Chandler. Seemingly moving on from the fight, Chandler has been given a matchup against Charles Oliveira. This has led to several doubts regarding his future in the Dana White-led promotion.

However, White has stated that McGregor will be coming back next year. And if Chandler is available for a matchup by that time, he will be willing to make the match official. Thus, with things getting complicated with McGregor’s return, it remains to be seen what happens next.

