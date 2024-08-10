Islam Makhachev Takes Dig at Arman Tsarukyan for Talking Too Much: ‘He Just Speaks’

Islam Makhachev believes that Arman Tsarukyan has not evolved as a fighter. The duo faced off 5 years ago at UFC Fight Night in April 2019. Getting the better of the 3-round fight, Tsarukyan lost to Makhachev via a decision from the judges and has since looked to avenge his defeat. However, Makhachev is not very sure about Tsarukyan’s quality. Opining that the Armenian fighter is still the same as 5 years ago, Makhachev said that all he does is ‘speak’.

In a recent interaction, the UFC lightweight champion said, “I think he's the same. I saw a lot of his fights; he just speaks. He speaks good, he promotes himself. But he's the same fighter, and it's not exciting match for me, but we will fight soon." Such a statement from the champion holds a lot of significance, as Tsarukyan is due to face Makhachev for the title next. Contrary to Makhachev’s statement, Tsarukyan has shown significant improvement in his career recently.

Following his defeat to Makhachev in 2019, the Armenian has fought 10 times in the UFC. He has lost only once and is currently enjoying a four-fight winning streak. One of the biggest moments of his career undoubtedly came at the UFC 300 PPV. Facing off against a number-one contender, Arman Tsarukyan showed impeccable skills to register a victory against Charles Oliveira. Getting caught in a submission choke early on in the match, the Armenian held his nerve to break out of it and attack Oliveira with his tactical abilities.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, while making an entrance, Tsarukyan got involved in a physical hassle with a fan. This resulted in Tsarukyan getting banned for 9 months, significantly hampering his chances for a title fight. Luckily, Tsarukyan seems to be getting a little more time to serve his ban and comeback following Islam Makhachev’s injury.

In a recent revelation, the UFC lightweight champion pointed out that his grueling matchup against Dustin Poirier left Makhachev with physical damage. Sustaining a hand injury, the Dagestani champion claimed to have a partially damaged ligament. While he might have to opt for surgery, Makhachev expressed his willingness to come back to in-octagon action within 2024. However, it remains to be seen whether he can actually recover in time this year.

In case the match gets pushed to 2025, Tsarukyan will have more time to prepare himself for the challenge. And if he does manage to beat Makhachev, the champion’s words might come back to haunt him further.

Advertisement