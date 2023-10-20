Islam Makhachev UFC record: Has the reigning lightweight champion ever lost a match?

UFC Lightweight champion Islam Malhachev is all set to face UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski this Saturday at UFC 294 Abu Dhabi. Islam Makhachev is considered one of the most decorated UFC champions of all; he is on a twelve-win streak, considered the second-longest win streak after Charles Oliveira. He has not lost a single match in the span of eight years.

Makhchev's MMA record is 24 wins and 1 loss. There was a time when Makhchev not only lost his fight but was knocked out cold.

When Islam Makhachev was knockout cold: Only defeat of UFC’s lightweight champion

Islam Makhachev made his debut in the UFC in 2015 and won his first fight by submission. Makhachev was booked to fight the same year at UFC 192, headlined by Daniel Cormier vs Alexander Gustafsson.

The fighter he was booked against was Adriano Martin who has a record of 28 wins and 9 losses in his professional career. The fight began, and both fighters were striking in the very first round. Martin managed to slide Makhachev’s punch and hit straight in his face with a huge punch that knocked out Makhachev in the first round at 3 minutes 17 seconds.

Martin lost his next two matches after that and ended up leaving the company. On the flip side, Makhachev came stronger than ever and secured a total of 12 victories, and reached the top eliminating top competitors, including names like Dan Hooker, Bobby Green, and Charles Oliveira.

Makhachev captured his first title at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira. He was supposed to fight Charles in the rematch but Oliveira pulled out of the event due to injury and was later replaced by Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev and Volkanovski will collide in the main event and this match is going to be the first-ever Champion vs Champion rematch in the history of UFC.

