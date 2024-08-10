Islam Makhachev Wants Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones Fight to Happen Soon: ‘Really Deserves It’

Islam Makhachev wants Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones to fight each other. While the situation at the top of the UFC heavyweight division looks utterly complicated, many have been rooting for the interim champion, Tom Aspinall, to go against Jon Jones. Adding to the list, Makhachev has recently given his two cents on the matter.

Appearing in a recent interview, the UFC lightweight champion opined that Tom Aspinall does not have the 'real' title and thus needs to challenge for it. Makhachev said, "This guy [Aspinall] has the interim title, he defended the title, he doesn't have the real [title]. He has to fight for the real one. Tom Aspinall really deserves [it]... very good, still young, very hungry, and this guy is one of the most dangerous guys in the world."

Well, the Tom Aspinall-Jon Jones fiasco has been going on for quite some time now. After beating Sergei Pavlovich to clinch the interim championship, Aspinall seems to be doubtful about who he will face next. In an ideal situation, a returning undisputed champion would have settled the scores against the interim. But strangely, Jon Jones has been dismissive about Aspinall’s willingness to make the match happen.

Jones decided to face Stipe Miocic instead, which got the backing of Dana White too. In a recent announcement, Dana White mentioned that Aspinall will be the backup fighter for the Jones v Miocic fight. Surprisingly, White also recently told Kevin Iole that according to popular belief, Aspinall is surely a great fighter who is making his case in the UFC. However, he does not ‘deserve’ a title fight with Jon Jones.

Such a stance from the UFC head honcho himself has perplexed several critics. Former UFC star Ben Askren has opined that Jon Jones may be withholding some of White’s secrets. Speaking on an episode of ‘Funky & The Champ’, Askren said that without any solid reason, White will not be tolerating such a prolonged period of inactivity and still speak well of a fighter.

Over the years, Dana White has always expressed his acknowledgment of the fighting skills of Jon Jones. White also pointed out recently that he admires Jones for what he has done inside the octagon for such a long time. To constantly perform well against big and fearsome opponents is something that requires immense talent.

And that is why White is ready to overlook the PED and other controversies that Jones has been involved with in the past. However, now that a lot of prominent faces like Islam Makhachev are demanding a Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight, it remains to be seen how things pan out next.

