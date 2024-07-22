Islam Makhachev Will Be Surprised By Leon Edwards’ Physique in Potential Future Fight; Claims Coach

Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell has claimed that Islam Makhachev would be surprised by the Brit’s physicality in a potential future fight. Speaking to Submission Radio, Lovell highlighted the physical advantages ‘Rocky’ possesses.

Edwards is currently the welterweight champion while Makhachev holds the lightweight strap. A future fight between the duo could be down the line and Lovell has now reflected on how it could pan out.

Leon Edwards’ coach analyzes potential Islam Makhachev bout

Leon Edwards has already outlined conditions for a potential Islam Makhachev fight in the future. While Makhachev has been able to physically dominate the lightweight division, Lovell reckons the Dagestani won’t have the same leverage against ‘Rocky’.

Speaking to Submission Radio, he said, “Sizewise Leon's physically bigger than him, outreaches him. So again he's going to resort to what he knows which is his wrestling. So, it's just unfortunate that you look at the last guys Leon fought, Usman twice, Colby, all wrestlers, now Belal, a wrestler. So you know, Islam is not known for his striking, they're known for their wrestling... Leon's improving.”

Leon Edwards currently has two defenses of the welterweight title under his belt. His next fight is at UFC 304 in Manchester, against Belal Muhammad.

Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, has defended his lightweight title thrice, a record in that particular weight division. With few more title defenses, both fighters can cement themselves as dominant rulers of their division.

Makhachev has expressed interest in achieving the double champ status and Edwards could be the champion he faces to fulfill those aspirations.

Leon Edwards vs Islam Makhachev: a stylistic breakdown

Leon Edwards is a sniper-like striker. He is accurate and powerful and can shut the lights out in a flash. Edwards has also shown his grappling improvements in recent fights against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, is a master of the art of grappling. That said, his striking can’t be looked down upon. Makhachev showed in his recent fight against Dustin Poirier that he has improved leaps and bounds in the stand-up game.

Both fighters are the cream of the crop when it comes to skill and form. A future showdown could bring the best out of both and deliver fans one of the most technically high-level UFC fights in recent memory.

