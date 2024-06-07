Islam Makhachev’s Father Ramazan Reveals His Wife Has Never Seen Son's UFC Fight Live; DETAILS Inside

Islam Makhachev successfully defended his UFC lightweight championship in his third championship defense fight at UFC 302 pay-per-view against former interim UFC lightweight champion. His fight was against Dustin Poirier, who was looking to capture undisputed gold for the third and potentially the last time in his career.

Makhachev and Dustin Poirier served a spectacular fight. Both fighters threw some of the best shots at each other.

Islam Makhachev managed to break Dustin Poirier’s nose, and Diamond cracked the Russian Champion’s head for the first time in his mixed martial arts career and made him look like an actual human being.

Round five of the fight was the main attraction where Islam Makhachev tricked Dustin Poirier with a school leg sweep and then, in lightning speed, turned it into a beautiful headlock. He choked Poirier to secure victory.

Makhachev recently reached his hometown, where he spoke to multiple news outlets and responded to various questions. Even Islam Makhachev’s father, Ramazan Makhachev, talked to the media.

A reporter asked Ramazan Makhachev whether Islam’s mother and wife watched his fights. Ramazan revealed that the UFC champion’s mother has never watched her son fight live in his entire career.

Ramazan Makhachev said, “His mother never does. She even leaves the house during his fights, whether night or day. She is away for an hour or two.”

Dana White reveals why he picked Jon Jones over Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev's name is already in history as the top fighter to compete in the UFC octagon, thanks to his spectacular mixed martial arts record and winning streak. At a UFC 302 post-fight presser, UFC CEO Dana White made a statement regarding Islam Makhachev that ignited a new controversy among fight fans.

Dana White was asked who he would pick as the Pound-for-pound number one ranked fight: current pound-for-pound number one ranked Islam Makhachev or former pound-for-pound number one UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones?

Dana White picked Jon Jones and said that when Jon Jones is still active and fighting nobody else can be the number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter. Many fans felt Dana White threw away Makhachev’s name and trolled him for his response.

Dana said, “For anybody to call Islam the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world when Jon Jones is still f***** fighting is nuts and shouldn’t be ranking in the pound-for-pound or doing any of the f**** rankings ever.”

Recently, Dana White appeared on Flagrant Podcast, explaining why he chose Jon Jones over Islam Makhachev.

He expressed, “Volkanovski moved up, and it was a very f***ing close fight the first time. Jon Jones moved up and absolutely f***ing decimated the greatest heavyweight that was out there, Ciryl Gane. If he doesn't go for that f***ing armbar, he beats Francis Ngannou and becomes the heavyweight champion. Jon Jones walked through him like it was f***ing nothing."

Recently, Islam Makhachev took shots at Dana White and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as he posted a story comparing his UFC stats from 2021 to now and Jon Jones's stats from 2021 to now.

The story showcased Islam Makhachev has fought some of the most challenging battles against some of the highest caliber fighters like Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, and Thiago Moises. On the other hand, Jon Jones only fought Ciryl Gane from 2021 to now.

