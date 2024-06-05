Islam Makhachev’s Former Victim Sides With Him in Jon Jones UFC P4P Debate

The UFC’s pound-for-pound debate is heating up. Dana White recently declared Jon Jones as the best pound-for-pound fighter. This sparked controversy among fans and fighters alike.

Alexander Volkanovski, a former opponent of Islam Makhachev, disagrees. He believes Makhachev deserves the top spot over Jones.

"Islam's fought some great fighters and he's won," Volkanovski said. Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Bisping have also shared their views. Shaq backs Dana White, while Bisping sides with Jones. The debate has divided the MMA community. Who is your P4P king?

Why Volkanovski backs Makhachev for P4P king

Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning UFC featherweight champion, recently shared his thoughts on the pound-for-pound debate. He believes Islam Makhachev deserves the top spot over Jon Jones. Volkanovski, who was defeated twice by Makhachev in the octagon, has a unique perspective on this issue.

"You look at Jon Jones, alright we get it you're gonna say he's the greatest fighter of all-time," Volkanovski began. He acknowledged Jones' legendary status but then shifted the focus to recent performances. "But pound-for-pound I think there has to be some activity there, who you've fought lately," he added.

Volkanovski emphasized Makhachev's recent achievements. He said, "Islam's fought some great fighters and he's won so you got to give him a lot of credit for that. I think he's pound-for-pound."

Coach Mendez defends Makhachev

Javier Mendez, Islam Makhachev's coach, shared his thoughts on the pound-for-pound debate during an interview with ‘Submission Radio’.

When asked about Dana White’s comments, Mendez said, “Well, Dana has his points and he has his opinions. Let’s see what the overall judges say. I have my points, I have my opinions too. Dana made common sense on what he said, but I still hold true to my guy. My guy is p4p, that’s it, you know. But Dana has got good points.”

At the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, Dana White dismissed the idea of Makhachev being the pound-for-pound king . He pointed to Jon Jones' perfect record, multiple title defenses, and championships in two weight classes.

“Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever,” White emphasized. Despite this, Volkanovski argues that recent activity and competition should weigh more, favoring Makhachev’s consistent performances.

So, who are you siding with? Does recent activity outweigh past glory, or does the legend of Jon Jones still hold the crown?

