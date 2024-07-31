Islam Makhachev’s Successor Already Planned By Khabib Nurmagomedov And Team For UFC Lightweight Throne

Team Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to continue their dominance in the UFC lightweight division after Islam Makhachev. Umar Nurmagomedov has revealed that Usman Nurmagomedov is the candidate they are planning to promote.

In a recent interview with HOSHEH MMA, Nurmagomedov made the claim. Usman Nurmagomedov is currently undefeated in his professional career and is the Bellator lightweight champion.

Team Khabib Nurmagomedov’s plan after Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev, who recently bashed the Paris Olympics 2024 , is currently the most decorated lightweight in UFC history. His three-title defense is a tied record. Makhachev could rewrite the history books by winning his next fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and team, though, are already planning Makhachev’s successor. Umar Nurmagomedov, set to headline UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend against Cory Sandhagen, told HOSHEH MMA,

“After Islam we have plan for Usman... i don't know what's gonna be future, but its goal.”

Usman Nurmagomedov is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin and currently has a pro record of 17-0. The 26-year-old is dominating Bellator’s lightweight division at the same time when Islam Makhachev is ruling the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has previously held the lightweight title and Mkhachev is now on the brink of surpassing ‘The Eagle’ (three) for the number of title defenses. With Usman Nurmagomedov waiting on the fringes, the team isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Could Islam Makhachev surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy?

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired with a 29-0 record with 13 UFC wins under his belt. He also managed three title defenses before hanging up the gloves. Islam Makhachev has a loss on his record.

However, Makhachev also has three title defenses and is currently on a 14-fight winning streak, the longest in the UFC lightweight history. In terms of grappling, he is as scary as ‘The Eagle’. While Makhachev may not be as dominant, he is technically more sound with better striking.

He is arguably the more fun fighter to watch and seven finishes in his last eight fights is an impressive record.