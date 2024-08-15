Israel Adesanya Accuses The UFC Of Attempting To 'Erase' Francis Ngannou From History: 'We Need To Fix This'

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya accuses the UFC of attempting to erase Francis Ngannou from their history. After the organization was accused of avoiding The Predator’s name in their promotional activities. The Last Stylebender believes it is petty and disavows their actions.

In an interview with ESPN, Israel Adesanya spoke out on an issue that fans are also noticing. Izzy, along with the fans, believe that the UFC is trying to erase Francis Ngannou’s legacy in the sport. As a longtime friend of The Predator, he claims he will fix this issue of their attempt at erasure.

“You can never erase Francis’ history from the UFC. I’ll say that. It’s part of history. We need to fix this. I don’t like the fact we’re trying to just cut out a really important part of history. It’s silly,” said Israel Adesanya. The Last Stylebender highlights fans’ recent talking points on the supposed erasure of Ngannou’s legacy from the UFC.

Fans took notice of Francis Ngannou’s name being cut out from the UFC 305 promotional pieces. After Israel Adesanya mentions the former champion’s name in the press conference, it appears that they had cut it out of the infamous Countdown episodes.

This is not the only thing that the UFC is accused of. The UFC 305 Countdown episode controversy was ahead of Tafon Nchukwi being referred to as the only Cameroonian fighter in UFC history. Both these maneuvers back-to-back had the MMA community accusing the organization of attempting to tarnish Francis Ngannou’s legacy.

Francis Ngannou’s exit from the UFC was not the average retirement story. UFC president Dana White believed that the Cameroonian fighter wanted to take ‘zero risks’ going ahead. He also accused The Predator of avoiding the fight with Jon Jones, which made their relationship rocky.

The former heavyweight champion is now signed with the PFL. Francis Ngannou’s star power following his departure from the UFC has only risen due to his back-to-back boxing contests against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Israel Adesanya has consistently shown his support to his fellow African fighter throughout all his ventures with or without the UFC.

Dubbed ‘The Three Kings,’ Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, and Kamaru Usman were once champions during the same period of time. Hailing from Africa, all three contenders represented their countries as champions.

After losing his title against Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya has been given another chance to regain his status as a middleweight champion. Following the brutal feud between him and Dricus Du Plessis, fans are excited to witness their warfare at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

