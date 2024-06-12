Israel Adesanya Announces He Is ‘Coming for Heads’ Ahead of Rumored UFC 305 Comeback: ‘Time for Killing’

Israel Adesanya isn't just coming back; he's redefining his fight game. Nearly a year out of the octagon, are fans ready for his new ferocity? Last seen losing his middleweight title to Sean Strickland, Izzy’s taken time to recalibrate. What's changed for him since that tough defeat?

Dropping titles from his hit list, he's now after something more personal. On his YouTube channel, Adesanya made it clear: he's done chasing belts. Instead, he's targeting specific rivals. "I'm coming for heads," he declares. Will this bold shift spell a comeback or a callout at UFC 305?

No more championship obsession

Israel Adesanya recently dropped a bombshell on his YouTube channel. He’s shifting his focus from belts to opponents. Adesanya said, “I’m excited, I’m excited, it's been a year, almost a year, like 11 months by the time I get back in the Octagon.”

He’s not interested in collecting more titles. Instead, he wants to dominate his adversaries. As he put it, “People are always like, ‘I hope you get the belt back,’ like I have belts, I don’t need anymore belts. I’m coming for heads, that’s what I wanna do.”

Adesanya’s new mantra is all about timing and precision. He elaborated, “Just a few that I have to touch. Everything comes at its own time, so right now it’s time for training, chilling, working, relaxing, healing and then when it’s time, time for killing.”

This revelation has his fans and the MMA community buzzing with anticipation. Will this new approach lead to success in the Octagon? Adesanya seems more determined than ever. His comeback fight at UFC 305 is shaping up to be a must-watch event.

Hooker reveals UFC 305 plans for Adesanya and Kara-France

Dan Hooker, known for his prowess in the octagon, might need to work on keeping secrets. In a laid-back chat with Combat TV, 'The Hangman' let slip some major news about the upcoming UFC 305 event. "Perth [Australia]... The UFC said, 'yeah, we'll give him a [fight]. On that date [UFC 305, August 8] and then whoever,'" Hooker revealed, his casual tone belying the significance of his words.

He chuckled, "People are just harassing me for it...it could be absolutely anyone. It's just at that date I'll fight anyone... then I get to sit back, pop a beer, watch Kai [Kara-France] fight, watch Israel [Adesanya] fight and have a good night out with my mates."

Clearly, Hooker is as excited for the fights as the fans are, looking forward to both his bout and cheering on his mates, Kara-France and Adesanya, in Perth.

Will Hooker's fight night vision—complete with victories and celebratory beers—come to fruition?