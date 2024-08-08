Israel Adesanya Apologizes To Imane Khelif For Accusing Her Of Being A Trans Woman: 'My Bad I Got That Wrong'

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently apologized for the Imane Khelif controversy. After assuming that the Algerian boxer was a transwoman, The Last Stylebender revoked the initial statement and issued an apology on a podcast.

Israel Adesanya was one of many famous personalities who shared their thoughts on Imane. The discourse around her being a biological male was dominated by reactionaries which allowed the narrative to be twisted from the factual information.

Israel Adesanya apologizes to Imane Khelif

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was on the radar after she defeated Angela Carini in their bout in the Olympics. The Italian boxer quit their fight 46-seconds into the very first round. This caused major controversy, with fans accusing Imane of being a biological male, competing in the women’s category by transitioning.

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was one of the biggest personalities to speak up about the situation. The Last Stylebender believed that trans women must be inhibited from competing in the female category. Believing Khelif was a biological male, Izzy also poked fun at her ability to finish her opponent in the ring in a series of tweets.

After the theories about her being a man were debunked, Israel Adesanya retracted his initial statement. In a podcast with The Rock FM, The Last Stylebender claimed he was persuaded by the media, which prompted him to gather his thoughts on the situation. Izzy directly apologized to Imane Khelif and claimed he got it wrong.

“I don’t like to get triggered and when something triggers me, I’m a fighter,” said Israel Adesanya. After believing she was born a man, Izzy quickly stood correct. The former middleweight champion accepted his mistake and issued an apology to Imane Khelif.

"She wasn’t actually trans. To the lady, my bad, I got that wrong," said Israel Adesanya pointing to the camera. He then went on to comment on several other controversies around the Olympics.

“They’re letting some pedo guy compete,” said Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion touches on Steven van de Velde, who was convicted of statutory r*** and served 13 months of his 4-year sentence. The Netherlands Beach Volleyball player is now eliminated after losing 21-16.

He also touched on the Olympics ceremony, with Izzy quickly retracting his statement for the second time. The Last Stylebender claimed he does not want to speak on topics that he has no knowledge about. Adesanya ended the segment with a final apology to Imane Khelif, for piling on her initially.

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to face UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305 in Perth. The Last Stylebender enters as a challenger to retain his title championship. However, after losing to Sean Strickland, fans believe that Izzy was undeserving of a title shot. Regardless, fans are excited to witness the fight go down.

The Last Stylebender predicts to take his opponent’s ‘head off’ with their fight. Dricus Du Plessis believes he will become one of the best fighters after a potential win over the longtime rival. Who do you think will emerge victorious in the middleweight championship fight?