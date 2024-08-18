Israel Adesanya Continues Scathing Verbal Attacks on Dricus du Plessis With Fresh ‘Incest’ Dig

Israel Adesanya is taking the bad blood with Dricus du Plessis to a whole new level. After igniting the ‘real African champion’ debate, ‘Izzy’ is attacking the South African personally. Going up against one another today, Adesanya’s thoughts post the pre-fight presser was brutal. While he previously expressed his desire to ‘kill’ Du Plessis inside the ring, Adesanya has now taken a scathing shot at the champion’s family.

Speaking about his current opponent, ‘The Last Stylebender’ said, “You know nothing about my life. [Dricus] family is full of incest. Did I bring that up? No. Google it. Ask about it.” Such a response from Adesanya might seem uncalled for at first but the heated trash talking has been going on for quite a while now. Recently, Dricus du Plessis taunted Adesanya by asking whether ‘Izzy’ will be taking back his servants to Africa. This was a reference to when Adesanya mentioned that grew up with servants.

Adesanya immediately hit back saying, “That’s rich coming from someone who owned slaves back in the day.” As a matter of fact, Adesanya has taken their online rivalry to being X-rated. In a recent social media post, ‘The Last Stylebender’ posted a couple of pictures of Du Plessis and Adesanya. Both the fighters were spotted wearing tight fitted fighting shorts. Adesanya circled the groin area of both the fighters and mocked Du Plessis by asking who the real African champion was.

Irked by such a comparison, the UFC middleweight champion termed the act as ‘weird’. He advised Adesanya to stop searching for his private parts on the internet. Du Plessis also recently stated that the fight with Adesanya was like a normal UFC title defense for him. He has nothing personal going on against the former champ. Explaining his stance, Dricus du Plessis stated that it was ‘Izzy’ who had been taking offense in whatever Du Plessis had said about being the ‘real African champion.’

Taking significant dislike to such a comment, ‘The Last Stylebender’ immediately lashed out at Du Plessis. Adesanya mentioned that by claiming to be the real African champion, the Protean have insulted the likes of Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman. He also called Du Plessis’ way of taking credits as a ‘colonial mindset’. Thus, with the feud between the two fighters heating up, it now remains to be seen who can dominate their opponent while inside the ring. While it would be a huge victory for Du Plessis if he wins, Adesanya victory will surely do him a world of good for his upcoming future.

