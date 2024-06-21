Israel Adesanya Instructs Michael Chandler After Conor McGregor Pulls Out of UFC 303 Main Event Fight: Details Inside

Former Bellator lightweight champion and current number-six-ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler was all set to face former two-divisional champion "Notorious" Conor McGregor in a much-awaited mega matchup. The fight was supposed to headline the last pay-per-view of June, UFC 303.

Unfortunately, coming very close to the UFC 303 fight, Conor McGregor had to pull himself out of the battle after he sustained an unrevealed injury during his fight camp for Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor's withdrawal from the sold-out UFC 303 fight landed the company in a tough spot. UFC worked day and night and eventually found a worthy replacement for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira picked the short-notice fight against former UFC champion Jiri Procházka for the UFC 303 main event.

Dana White recently revealed that Michael Chandler was not willing to take up any fight except against Conor McGregor. The UFC CEO expressed that "Iron" Chandler still wants to wait for Conor McGregor.

Fight fans are expressing their reaction to Michael Chandler, and a lot of fans and experts believe "Iron" Chandler should now move on and take up a fight as he has already wasted two years of his life chasing Conor McGregor's fight.

Now, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has presented his advice to Michael Chandler.

Israel Adesanya said, “Take a fight, regardless. That Conor fight is always going to be there because they both faced each other [as coaches] on [The Ultimate Fighter]. Beef, all that other stuff sprinkled all over it. So yeah, that already is there. So just take another fight, I think. Yeah.”

UFC 305 Match Card

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is all set and training to make his return to the UFC octagon to reclaim his lost championship for the third time. Last time, Israel Adesanya competed against Sean Strickland last year, where he lost his UFC middleweight championship.

While Izzy took time off, there was a massive shake-up in the middleweight division. Dricus Du Plessis managed to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Israel Adesanya will now lock horns with UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305 Perth pay-per-view. UFC 305 will take place on August 18, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Dricus du Plessis’s UFC record

1. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis - Jan. 20, 2024

- Result: Win (S-DEC)

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00



2. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez - Jul. 08, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:23



3. UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane - Mar. 04, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:59



4. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev - Dec. 10, 2022

- Result: Win (SUB - Neck Crank)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:43



5. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- Result: Win (U-DEC)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00



6. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:41



7. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen - Oct. 10, 2020

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:22