Israel Adesanya Predicts How He Will Beat Dricus du Plessis for Middleweight Title at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya wants to knock out Dricus du Plessis. With the duo scheduled to face each other this week, the tensions are at an all-time high. Du Plessis, who shocked the UFC fans by beating the champion, Sean Strickland, at UFC 297, will be looking to continue his dominant run. However, Adesanya, on the other hand, will be desperate to reclaim the belt that he lost to Sean Strickland. A win would also cement his legacy as an iconic fighter in the UFC.

Thus, coming into UFC 305, Adesanya is thinking nothing but a victory. Speaking exclusively to Stakes.com, Adesanya stated, “Dricus Du Plessis is a guy who fights the way he fights, but he gets a lot of success, but it leaves him very vulnerable. When you fight a guy who is very precise and lethal like me, come on… The highlights will always be there. The way I fight will always produce highlights, and those are nice bonuses, but I don’t look for them; they just show up.”

However, despite relying heavily on his knockout prowess, Adesanya is also not ignoring his wrestling. In order to polish his grappling game further, Adesanya has been training under the experienced eyes of Jiu-Jitsu icon Demian Maia and Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter Craig Jones. Thus, it is evident that ‘Izzy’ is leaving no stone unturned to settle the ‘real African champ’ feud with Dricus du Plessis.

It all started when the South African claimed to be a ‘real African UFC champion.’ ‘The Last Stylebender’ immediately took a dislike to the idea and lashed out at Dricus du Plessis. ‘Izzy’ even called du Plessis out for his ‘colonial mindset.’ According to Adesanya, the Protea fighter has insulted the likes of other African UFC champions like Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, breaking down the potentials of both men, Alexander Volkanovski also made his prediction in favor of Adesanya. The former UFC featherweight champion stated that Du Plessis had an ‘awkward’ fighting style, and Adesanya will be expecting the South African to come hard at him. According to 'Volk,' this will open up possibilities for Adesanya to bring his striking to play and finish off the champion via a knockout.

On the other hand, Dricus du Plessis is confident about retaining his title. He even mocked Adesanya's inclination towards golf, saying it would be a good retirement option for the former champion. Thus, with the fight just days away, it remains to be seen which of these two fighters can back their talk and emerge victorious.

