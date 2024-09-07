Israel Adesanya Provides Details on His Recent Road Rage Incident; Wants to Press Charges Against the Offender

Israel Adesanya has reacted to his recent road rage incident. The former UFC middleweight champion was recently seen engaged in a heated conversation on the road. In the viral video, ‘Izzy’ could be seen swearing and also looked aggressive in his approach. While initially, it was not clear as to what exactly instigated the behavior, his recent statement has elaborated that he was racially abused and was challenged to a street fight.

According to a report from the NZ Herald, uploaded on X by Championship Rounds, Adesanya said, “I am extremely disappointed after an incident on Wednesday when a random member of the public stopped his car, racially abused me, and challenged me to a fight. We have been in contact with police and will be pressing charges.” Adesanya further detailed his experience as he narrated that Wednesday morning, ‘Izzy’ went to a cafe at K Road.

While driving his way back, a car pulled up to him and the occupant started to shout at Adesanya, hurling racial slurs at him. The UFC fighter also recalled the occupant challenging him to a street fight. Initially, Adesanya dismissed the incident and wanted to drive away. However, the passenger was reluctant and he repeatedly came closer to Adesanya and threatened to beat him up.

As the situation escalated, Adesanya had to talk back and thus, he made some stern choice of words, as seen in the viral video. Shocked at the incident, Adesanya asked the people standing by to call the authorities as he drove away from the chaos. He further expressed his frustration as none of the people came forward and tried to help. Instead, they took out their cell phones and started to film.

Well, while this was surely an uncalled-for incident, Adesanya is currently reeling from his loss against Dricus du Plessis. Hoping to put an end to the ‘Real African Champion’ debate, Adesanya came into UFC 305. However, with the passing of each round, the intensity from Adesanya began to diminish. Ultimately, Du Plessis managed to catch Adesanya off guard and held him in a submission.

This was a surprise for everyone including the likes of Alex Pereira. Reacting to the UFC 305 main event, Poatan opined that Adesanya looked injured during the match. One of his biggest clues was Adesanya not using his inside leg kicks on Du Plessis much.

Such an analysis was immediately backed by Adesanya, who then received a significant backlash from the fans. They accused ‘The Last Stylebender’ of finding an excuse for his loss. Thus, post UFC 305, Israel Adesanya seems to be having a tough time. Now, it remains to be seen how he can pull himself out of the mess in the coming days.

