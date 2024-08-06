Israel Adesanya Reacts to Hilarious Yusuf Dikec and Rival Alex Pereira Meme: ‘You Know What'

The Olympics fever is on, and Israel Adesanya is enjoying every bit of it. Recently, in one of the most viral moments of Paris 2024, Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec riled up the entire world. Competing in the mixed team 10m air pistol event, Dikec shocked the world when he walked out without any specialized gear. While most of the shooters wore high-end lenses, defenders, and visors, Dikec turned up with only a pair of earbuds in the final.

What was more shocking is the fact that Dikec shot with immaculate accuracy as he clinched the silver medal in Paris. Following his victory, Yusuf Dikec became an overnight internet sensation, and memes started to take over the internet. Similarly, a fan named ‘LiamHealy16’ posted a meme with a side-by-side comparison between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

In the meme posted on X, the user compared Alex Pereira’s swag to Yusuf Dikec. On the other hand, there was an image of Korean rifle shooting specialist, Daehan Choe wearing his full gear. The user compared Choe to Israel Adesanya. Although the post was intended at mocking Adesanya, ‘The Last Stylebender’ found this amusing and decided to give his two cents on the matter. Adesanya commented, “😂😂😂 you know what..."

While the incident was indeed a light hearted moment for Israel Adesanya, the former UFC champion is currently gearing up for his next challenge. Getting an 11th straight world title opportunity at UFC 305, Adesanya will be looking to get back his middleweight title. Back at UFC 293, Adesanya came in as the favorite to retain his UFC middleweight championship. However, in what was a shocking turn of events, Adesanya lost his bout as Sean Strickland was crowned the champion.

Strickland’s reign was extremely short-lived as Dricus du Plessis took the belt at UFC 297. Soon after Du Plessis’ win, Adesanya brewed up significant bad blood following the South African fighter’s “real African champion” comment. Such a remark triggered Adesanya significantly and he accused the champion of having a ‘colonial mindset’.

Du Plessis on the other hand, is not the one to sit quietly. Dricus du Plessis hit back at Israel Adesanya with a retirement jab , following ‘Izzy’s inclination towards golf. Thus, as the days come closer to the all-important bout, the tensions between both the fighters seem to rise significantly.

While it is not guaranteed as to who will emerge victorious. One thing is for certain- the UFC 305 main event will be a barnburner.