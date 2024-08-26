Israel Adesanya Responds to Alex Pereira’s Injury Speculation After UFC 305 Loss: ‘This Guy Knows Me’

Did Israel Adesanya fight injured at UFC 305? That’s what Alex Pereira is wondering. After Adesanya’s loss to Dricus du Plessis, Pereira pointed out something unusual. He noticed Adesanya wasn’t using his trademark low kicks as much. Could an injury explain this?

Pereira, who knows Adesanya well from their past battles, thinks it’s possible. "Maybe Adesanya had a injury," Pereira speculated. But what does Adesanya have to say about this? The former middleweight champion didn’t stay silent. He responded to Pereira’s comments in a way only a seasoned rival would.

Following a surprising submission defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305, Israel Adesanya found himself at the center of speculation by none other than Alex Pereira. Pereira, a rival with deep insights into Adesanya's fighting style, shared his thoughts on why 'The Last Stylebender' might have seemed off his game.

"Maybe Adesanya had a injury, I don't know," Pereira mused in his YouTube breakdown , adding, "You could see he kicked very little...That inside leg kick of Adesanya is very good...he didn’t continue to do it...he is only throwing hands." Adesanya, known for his striking precision and agility, uncharacteristically minimized his leg kicks during the fight, leading to Pereira's conjecture. Adesanya responded with a blend of humor and acknowledgment of their shared history.

On X, he retorted, "It’s weird how this guy knows me...it’s like we’ve spent hours studying each other's moves and fought multiple times or sumn’. I mean that." This comment not only reflects their past confrontations but also highlights how well they understand each other's tactics and strategies.

Despite the loss, which came by a fourth-round rear-naked choke from du Plessis, Adesanya's dialogue with Pereira continues to intrigue the MMA community, suggesting a rivalry that transcends mere competition.

Despite suffering his third loss in four fights, Israel Adesanya is not ready to hang up his gloves. Speaking with Daniel Cormier in the post-fight interview, Adesanya made his stance clear. “I didn’t think this far. I didn’t manifest this,” he said. “But look, I’m 35 years old, I’m doing the right things, and I know all you motherf**kers wanna see me lose… but watch this—I’m not f****ng leaving!”

These bold words from Adesanya were a statement of his determination to keep fighting. Still, his loss to Dricus du Plessis was a tough one, marking the first time he tapped out in his career. Despite looking confident and mixing his strikes well, Adesanya was overwhelmed by a flurry of punches that sent him to the canvas, leading to his submission.

As for Pereira, his observations and challenges keep the rivalry alive, adding more intrigue to their already storied history. So, what’s next for these two fighters? Will we see another chapter in their rivalry, or will they go on separate paths with Pereira teasing a move to middleweight?