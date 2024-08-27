Israel Adesanya Responds to Fans Who Say He’s Making Excuses After Agreeing With Alex Pereira on UFC 305 Analysis

Israel Adesanya has broken his silence on the ongoing injury fiasco. After Alex Pereira hinted at Adesanya carrying a possible injury in UFC 305, ‘Izzy’ reposted the narrative with a statement that backed Pereira’s claims. Such a move from ‘The Last Stylebender’ did not sit well with the fans and they immediately called Adesanya out for making an excuse. However, ‘Izzy’ soon replied to his haters and mentioned that his statement was misinterpreted.

A recent X post from Israel Adesanya read, “I just said “he knows my style.” Go touch some grass please…” As a matter of fact, Alex Pereira recently posted his analysis of the UFC 305 main event. Opining on Dricus du Plessis’ victory, Poatan stated that Israel Adesanya might have been carrying an injury. The light heavyweight champion mentioned that Adesanya lacked significantly in terms of delivering his signature low kicks.

The statement immediately garnered a response from ‘The Last Stylebender’. Reposting Pereira’s opinion, Adesanya mentioned that it feels weird how well Alex Pereira seems to know Israel Adesanya. The duo crossed paths for the first time in GLORY Kickboxing where they spent a significant time together rivaling each other.

Both the fighters then got inducted into the Dana White-led promotion where both Pereira and Adesanya gave the fans a couple of memorable and exciting bouts. Thus, Adesanya stated that it feels like Pereira has ‘spent hours’ studying the fighting style of Adesanya.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira’s comments can be interpreted as a subtle insult towards Dricus du Plessis. By saying Adesanya was injured, Du Plessis inadvertently indicated that Du Plessis’s victory was a lesser one. Over the past few days, Alex Pereira has been engaged in a verbal spat with the middleweight champion. Following Du Plessis’ victory, Poatan stated that he wanted to cut weight and come down to the 185lbs.

Pereira also claimed that Dricus du Plessis was ‘scared’ of facing Pereira. On the contrary, Du Plessis threatened to move up to the light heavyweight division and strip Pereira of his title. However, amidst the uncanny back and forth, Sean Strickland commented that Pereira was not serious about his middleweight move.

Strickland analyzed that once a fighter goes up in weight, cutting down significantly becomes a pretty hazardous task. Thus, sitting pretty atop the light heavyweight division, it is unlikely for Alex Pereira to have a second run in the middleweight category. Thus, with the plot thickening, it remains to be seen what happens next.

Advertisement