Israel Adesanya Reveals if He Will Retire After Loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya has no intentions of retiring even after being submitted by Dricus du Plessis. Adesanya sparked rumors of his retirement after he removed his fighting gloves at the end of his UFC 305 bout. Even Dricus du Plessis teased ‘The Last Stylebender’s retirement as he thanked the Nigerian fighter if he wanted to retire. However, after having suffered the third loss in his last four bouts, Adesanya looks to be in no mood for retiring.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier in the post fight in-ring interview, Adesanya said, “I didn't think this far. I didn't manifest this. But look, I know you guys love me. This is where I started my career in the UFC. This is where I made my dream, right here in Perth But look, I'm 35 years old, I'm doing the right things and I know all you motherf**kers wanna see me lose, wanna see me down, but watch this - I'm not f****ng leaving. I'm not f****ng leaving!”

Such a statement would surely provide moments of happiness for the fans of ‘Izzy’. However, this would be the first time that Israel Adesanya tapped out in his entire fighting career. As a matter of fact, Adesanya did look quite confident coming into the match. Mixing his striking well, ‘Izzy’ was posing significant problems for Du Plessis. With the match hanging in balance, Du Plessis hurled a mixture of punches that sent Adesanya reeling on the canvas.

Without wasting much time, Du Plessis pounced on ‘The Last Stylebender’ to choke him into submission. This concluded what was a fierce build up over the past few months. The two champion fighters have been going at each other verbally. Adesanya called out Du Plessis for trying to tarnish the legacy of African UFC champions like Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou. Calling out the champion for having a ‘colonial mindset’, Adesanya vowed to ‘kill’ the Protean fighter inside the octagon.

Du Plessis too, did not hold back as he mocked Adesanya’s love for golf, terming it as a ‘good retirement sport’. Meanwhile, having successfully defended his belt at UFC 305, Du Plessis is awaiting a new challenge. While Sean Strickland has immediately asked for his rematch, Robert Whittaker too, is lurking in the shadows. Thus, with a tough decision to make for Dana White, it remains to be seen what happens next.

