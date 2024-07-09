Israel Adesanya Reveals Winning Middleweight Title Is Not Main Goal for Dricus Du Plessis Fight

Israel Adesanya has explained why winning the middleweight title is not his main motivation for the Dricus Du Plessis fight at UFC 305. Speaking to Sais Du Plessis, Adesanya revealed that beating fighters of different backgrounds is his main driving force.

‘Stylebender’ claimed he enjoyed the journey of becoming UFC champion more than the belt itself. Beating up people satisfies him more than the shiny belt and the perks that come with it.

Israel Adesanya explains motivation for Dricus Du Plessis fight

Israel Adesanya, who got into a heated verbal exchange with Dricus Du Plessis in a recent press conference, made an interesting claim.

Speaking to Sais Du Plessis, ‘Stylebender’ said, “For me, it’s about beating warriors from different codes, different nations, great fighters like Dricus, take them out, put them on my record, and move on to the next one until I’m done. That’s what it’s about.”

Adesanya added why the journey to the UFC belt was more special for him than the title itself. He said, “I was just enjoying beating people up. So I’m back there. I’m just gonna enjoy beating people up and the belt will come, and it’ll stay. And eventually I’ll let it go.”

Israel Adesanya was set to fight Du Plessis at UFC 293 but the South African pulled out with an injury. Sean Strickland stepped in on short notice to cause one of the biggest upsets in UFC history and beat Adesanya convincingly.

Advertisement

‘Stylebender’ hasn’t fought since and has the chance to reclaim his throne at UFC 305. Du Plessis, meanwhile, earned a razor-thin decision win against Strickland at UFC 297 to win the title.

Adesanya and Du Plessis had a heated face-off after the latter’s UFC 290 win against Robert Whittaker. The pair are finally set to clash horns inside the octagon in what promises to be a tantalizing pay-per-view in Perth, Australia.

Also Read: Dricus Du Plessis Says Beating Alex Pereira Was End of Israel Adesanya's UFC Career

Israel Adesanya has experience advantage over Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya’s last 11 fights have been championship bouts. Since defeating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight title, ‘Stylebender’ has fought 10 times straight for undisputed championships, winning seven of those clashes.

While Du Plessis boasts an impressive 7-0 track record in the UFC, he has fought for the championship once and is yet to defend his title. Hence, he is nowhere near as experienced as Adesanya.

Advertisement

Israel Adesanya is very familiar with the nerves and jitters of a title fight and is exceptionally skilled. Dricus Du Plessis is extremely good at what he does but he certainly has to be cautious against a seasoned opponent like Adesanya.

Also Read: Watch: Israel Adesanya Almost Knocks His Brother Out While Practicing New Move Ahead of Anticipated UFC Return