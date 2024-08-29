Israel Adesanya's Coach Explains Why Dricus Du Plessis’ Loss Is Easier To Accept Than Sean Strickland’s: 'He'll Never Get Over'

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s coach, Eugene Bareman, revealed how Izzy’s loss to Dricus Du Plessis is easier to accept than his loss to Sean Strickland. The 45-year-old coach blamed The Last Stylebender’s recent loss on fatigue. He also praised Stillknocks for outmaneuvering his fighter at UFC 305, making the performance easier to tolerate.

Coach Eugene Bareman appeared on Who The Fook Are These Guys podcast to share his feelings on the UFC 305 title fight. Although he claims to be content with the strategy Israel Adesanya employed, the New Zealand native reveals he was surprised by his fatigue.

“You get fatigued because you’ve got a good opponent in front of you,” said Eugene Bareman. The New Zealand native praised Dricus Du Plessis, claiming his defense was underrated and how Israel Adesanya got outclassed despite the good gameplan.

Mentioning the rarity of Israel Adesanya’s submission losses, the City Kickboxing coach ultimately blames his shortcoming on fatigue, which he seemed surprised by. Dricus Du Plessis submitted The Last Stylebender via a rear-naked choke in the fourth round. Eugene Bareman shared his thoughts on the position and why Izzy could not get out of it despite training for it.

“That position, Israel’s done that a thousand times and got out of it a thousand times. What causes that is the opponent putting pressure on you pushes you to a place where you’re fatigued,” said coach Eugene Bareman. At the end of the day, it seems like the City Kickboxing coach is happy with the narrative of the fight. He believes that The Last Stylebender was no exception to fatigue and folded under pressure just like any contender in the sport.

However, Israel Adesanya’s loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 is far from being acceptable to the coach. He reveals why The Last Stylebender will never get over his loss to the American contender, in comparison to his submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis. Both contenders shared a heated rivalry ahead of the title fight, which made the loss sting even more than it usually does.

“The Strickland loss, he’ll never get over. You just fought badly, and it was unexplainable,” claimed the City Kickboxing coach. Claiming it was ‘intangible,’ Eugene Bareman reveals there are a lot of reasons for his loss against Tarzan. However, he believes The Last Stylebender’s performance was significantly better at UFC 305, where he simply got outdone.

Israel Adesanya’s loss to Sean Strickland is often talked about in the community. Fans believe Izzy had underperformed in the fight, making it a humiliating loss for the former champion. Coach Eugene Bareman has the same sentiment, as he believes the Dricus Du Plessis loss is more acceptable due to him being outmaneuvered and not the case of underperformance.

Dricus Du Plessis is rumored to fight Sean Strickland for his next fight. Winning a razor-sharp decision in their first encounter, the South African contender successfully won the title. Tarzan revealed on multiple occasions regarding his desire to wait for a title shot rather than fight another fighter who does not hold the belt.