‘It Ain’t Gonna Last Long’: Shannon Sharpe Explains Why He Thinks LeBron James and JJ Redick’s Podcast Might Fail

With NBA players, both retired and on the field, increasingly venturing into the media arena with their podcasts, the media industry is replete with player-driven content.

For instance, All The Smoke and Knuckleheads sparked a new chapter of such podcasts, and more podcast shows such as Podcast P with Paul George and The Draymond Green Show continue to revolutionize.

In the same stream, Lakers' superstar LeBron James teamed up with JJ Redick to create Mind the Game. The major focus of their podcast, orchestrated by Uninterrupted and ThreeFourTwo Productions, is dissecting the evolution of the game, devising strategies, and analyzing players.

However, Shannon Sharpe doesn't think James and Redick's podcast will manage to last. Owning two successful podcasts himself, Sharpe's competence stems not merely from in-depth knowledge of a given subject but from maintaining engagement through content that exceeds mere information presentation.

On a recent First Take episode, Sharpe expressed his belief that the Mind the Game podcast wouldn't last as it primarily concerns the Xs and Os of the game, sidelining the entertainment aspect.

He posited that James and Redick would need to pivot their conversations away from the strict Xs and Os if they want to ensure longevity for their podcast. According to Sharpe, honing exclusively on education and celebration of basketball would not suffice to keep Mind the Game afloat.

LeBron's coaching preferences and Lakers' championship window

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed on Monday that Dan Hurley, UConn's head coach, declined the offer to become the next coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. Hurley chose to stay with his collegiate program, aiming for a third straight title.

This news shook the NBA world as the Lakers now need to shift gears to their top choice for head coach. The Lakers are at a critical juncture where a mistake in hiring could significantly impact their immediate and long-term future.

After the news about Hurley, LeBron James, the Lakers star, responded to a message from a close friend suggesting that James no longer cares about winning.

Rumors abound that James might be the key influence behind the Lakers' interest in JJ Redick. As a former NBA guard and current ESPN analyst, Redick co-hosts a podcast with James and they are good friends.

Despite multiple reports indicating that James isn't involved in the search for a new head coach, many speculate that he prefers Redick for the position.

Given James' desire to continue winning, primarily in a Lakers uniform, the selection of the new head coach becomes significantly more important for a team striving to maintain their championship opportunities.

