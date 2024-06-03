‘It Could Happen’: AEW Top Star Discusses the Possibility of WWE-AEW Crossover Despite Political Tensions

It’s an excellent time to be a wrestling fan. The wrestling world is buzzing as major promotions are collaborating. WWE is opening its doors for the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace, and it bodes well for more future collaborations. Jordynne Grace is slated to face the current NXT Women’s World Champion, Roxanne Perez, on the June 4 edition of NXT.

Likewise, as AEW gears up for its third annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, a prominent AEW star believes the timing is perfect for WWE and AEW to collaborate. The star in question is none other than the AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland.

Swerve Strickland discusses a possible WWE-AEW crossover

It’s no secret that AEW is WWE's current biggest rival in the market. Despite the tensions between the wrestling giants, Strickland expressed his desire to witness WWE and AEW create a pathway to collaborate. While speaking on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, the AEW World Champion sounded optimistic about the potential crossover.

He said, "If there's ever a time it could happen, now is more likely than it's ever been. I don't think either person is opposed, but if there's ever a time, as far as Tony Khan and Triple H, I don't think there's ever been a time that's more likely than now. The percentages went from 0.04 to, like, maybe 2.4, and that's more than we've ever gotten."

While Swerve is privy to the intricacies of such a collaboration, he believes it can be pulled off with careful planning and mutual support. Nonetheless, crossovers are always exciting to watch, and these companies' primary objective is to provide fans with an exhilarating experience. However, will WWE consider venturing into uncharted territory and aligning with their biggest competitor, AEW?

WWE-AEW crossover seems highly unlikely

While WWE’s relationship with TNA benefits both companies, its collaboration with AEW could benefit only one side. Although AEW would get better exposure with its collaboration, WWE could face threats from its competition. For WWE, the risks may outweigh the rewards.

On the other hand, since it’s a smaller promotion, working with TNA can help WWE diversify its talent without jeopardizing its market share. All things considered, it may be unlikely to see the crossover. However, the top brass of both companies can still make it work if they are willing.