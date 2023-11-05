'It is a bit of a coincidence': Travis Kelce gives OFFICIAL STATEMENT on rumors that Taylor Swift’s attendance boosts his performance

After the loss against the Denver Broncos on October 30, the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to face the Miami Dolphins on November 5. One reason why the Chiefs lost to the Broncos is speculated to be Taylor Swift’s absence during the game.

Taylor Swift has been a lucky charm for the Kansas City Chiefs and its star tight end, Travis Kelce. For a long time, Travis Kelce kept his silence on this speculation. However, he has now finally released a statement on the same. Here’s what Travis said:

Travis Kelce on how his performance improves when Taylor Swift is in the stands

After the players of the Kansas City Chiefs arrived at Frankfurt for their next match against the Miami Dolphins, Travis Kelce sat down in a media conference. During the conversation with media representatives, the topic of Taylor Swift’s charm arose.

Travis Kelce has been noted to make 108 yards on average when Taylor Swift is in the stadium and 50 yards when he isn’t. But according to the star-tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s all just a coincidence and nothing else.

Also Read: Travis Kelce has spent a lot of money to convince Taylor Swift he is ‘serious about being a husband and a father’: Report

“I think it’s pretty much a coincidence. I’ve had some pretty big games in my career, so yeah, I think it is a bit of a coincidence, for sure,” said Travis Kelce, expressing his opinion around the current ongoing obsession of NFL fans to see Taylor Swift in the stands.

But even though Travis Kelce said he believes it’s just a coincidence, his answer to whether Taylor Swift will be there in the next game says otherwise.

“When I mention or everybody knows that she’s at the game, the over-under on my catches kind of goes up and down. The spread goes up and down. I don’t want to mess with any of that stuff, so I’m just going to keep it to myself,” explained Travis Kelce.

So even though the star tight end said that it’s all just a coincidence, he might in his heart believe in Taylor’s magic. In fact, even statistics show that Travis Kelce performs best with Taylor Swift in the stands. Do you think Travis is just holding back on telling the reality?

Also Read: Will Travis Kelce fire publicist who clowned rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift on social media?; Report