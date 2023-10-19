‘It really hurt me’: Shannon Sharpe admits disrespect and personal jibe from ‘friend’ Skip Bayless led to Undisputed 'exit'

Ever since the host duo, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless, broke up this year, there has been so much confusion about why they separated. The most common question among fans is why Shannon Sharpe left the Undisputed in the first place.

The reason is clearly the heated dispute between them back in 2022. During the recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Shannon Sharpe talked about his exit from Undisputed in detail. Let's see what justification the retired NFL tight end shared with Stephen A. Smith. Let's check that out!

When had Shannon Sharpe decided to leave the show?

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless got into an argument in one of the episodes of Undisputed back in 2022. It all started with a debate on Tom Brady, where Skip Bayless took Tom Brady's side, talking highly of him. But things went wrong when Skip took personal shots at Shannon Sharpe.

"[Brady]'s still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35, that's the point," Skip Bayless said to Shannon Sharpe. But it didn't stop there. Skip Bayless went out of control and proceeded to disrespect Sharpe and carry on the argument. Disrespecting Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless said, "[Brady]'s way better than you were. Way better." This is probably when Shannon decided to leave the show.

Shannon Sharpe on why he exited his popular role as co-host for Undisputed

After leaving Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe joined ESPN's popular show called First Take along with co-host Stephen A. Smith. The former NFL tight end was recently a part of Stephen A. Smith's show on YouTube, where he talked in detail about his broken relationship with Skip Bayless, referring to the time when he disrespected Sharpe on live TV.

Talking about the same on Stephen A. Smith's show, the former NFL player revealed the biggest reason for leaving the show. He said, "In that moment I had felt he had lost all respect for me. He had no respect for me." Adding further, he stated, "I knew in that moment in time, it was only a matter of time. They were going to have to separate that."

During the same episode, Shannon Sharpe also sent a personal message to Skip Bayless in context to what happened that day. The former NFL star said, "I considered Skip a friend. For you to take that kind of personal shot at me, it really hurt me, Stephen A. It really did."

Well, now we know why Shannon Sharpe left the show and to some context what he did was right. What do you think?