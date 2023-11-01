"It serves you right": When Shannon Sharpe compared LeBron James' struggles to his date ordering meatloaf and regretting it

A recently resurfaced clip from a "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" episode, originally aired on October 21, 2021, has viewers divided on whether Shannon Sharpe's expectations are too demanding.

Sharpe and his fellow host, Skip Bayless, discussed the difficulties faced by the Los Angeles Lakers following the inclusion of Russell Westbrook in their 2021 team lineup.

Bayless indicated that witnessing their struggles almost made him pity LeBron James, who desired Westbrook's recruitment to the team.

Sharpe's Lack of Sympathy

Nevertheless, Sharpe had no sympathy for LeBron, implying that he willingly invited the potential for problems.

He said that the Lakers' current scenario reminded him of a comparable situation he had experienced during an outing with a woman.

Sharpe recalled an instance when he went out with a woman who ordered meatloaf from a place not well-known for serving that dish.

Despite being warned against the choice, the woman insisted on ordering it and received a less-than-satisfactory meal. Instead of sympathy, Sharpe showed a lack of empathy.

He stated, "It serves you right," to his date, "and I should make you pay for it because I asked you not to get it for the simple fact that this place isn't known for that."

On the contrary, one fan commented, "I f—k with Shannon, but him being single is not surprising."

Yet another wrote, If you criticize your date for ordering "Meatloaf" you've got more serious issues.

Shannon Sharpe on Magic Johnson's path to Billionaire athlete status

Shannon Sharpe had a live 'Nightcap' session with Ochocinco, during which they praised Magic Johnson for his accomplishment of becoming a billionaire.

They drew an interesting perspective by comparing Johnson's career earnings with that of LeBron James.

This was particularly significant because LeBron James was among the three athletes who became billionaires before Johnson.

Sharpe noted, "Magic Johnson is now the fourth athlete to become a billionaire."

Throughout his NBA career, Johnson only earned $40 million, whereas LeBron James has accumulated $480 million from his NBA career.

Further into their discussion, Sharpe cited Earvin Johnson to bring attention to the hurdles Johnson had to overcome as an entrepreneur.

Although Johnson acknowledges the foundation his NBA career gave him, he maintains that he still needs to prove himself as a businessman.

Beyond his business and sports ventures, Johnson has been public about his HIV status since 1991, which has still not advanced to AIDS.

His openness prompted him to start the Magic Johnson Foundation, further expanding into diverse philanthropic activities.

His influence on HIV activism led to the coining of the term 'Magic Johnson Effect', a reference commonly found in various research papers related to the virus.

