‘It Started With Me Reaching Out’: Kyrie Irving Sends Heartfelt Message to Luka Doncic Before Game 3 of NBA Finals

A major factor in the Dallas Mavericks' 2-0 deficit against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals is Kyrie Irving's play. He made sure to speak with Luka Doncic about it, and it appeared that he understood that.

Irving is shooting 35.1% from the field and scoring only 14 points per game on average during the first two games of the championship series. He has only attempted two free throws and misfired on all eight of his three-point attempts.

What did Irving say?

Irving said, “It started with me just telling my hermano… it started with me reaching out, just letting him know it’s my fault, taking accountability for not playing particularly well.”

He further added, “I can be a lot more fundamentally sound, technical on my shots, not get into the paint often where it’s three or four guys around me, I’m not making a pass. They’re sending specific strategies against me to make it difficult.”

The Mavs need Irving's magic in game 3 tonight

Boston cannot be defeated by Doncic alone. So far this season, he has averaged 31 points, 10.5 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 51.1 percent from the field. In Game 2, he scored a triple-double as well. It hasn't been enough, though, for the Mavericks to overcome the C's and win.

Irving needs to get going if Dallas hopes to mount a comeback in this series. When it comes to elite talent, the Mavericks just lack the Celtics' depth. The Mavericks only have two players who can blow up a game—Doncic and Irving—while Boston has six players who can do so on any given night.

Mavs role players have made no impact

Over the first two games, Dallas' role players were largely neutralized. Although P.J. Washington is scoring 15.5 points per game on 45.5/12.5/80.0 shooting splits, his efficiency isn't exactly impressive. Josh Green and Dereck Lively II have been largely absent. With the series moving to Dallas, maybe the other Mavs players will perform better.

