‘It Still Warms My Heart’: Wanda Durant Recounts Kevin Durant’s ‘The Real MVP’ Speech and It’s Impact After 10 Years

Kevin Durant's NBA MVP speech featured all that there could be said by someone so full of potential who had very low to little idea that he will rule the NBA for the coming ten or more years.

Presented just five days prior to Mother's Day in 2014, Durant's acceptance speech is still remembered as one of the most iconic speeches presented at the arena before a jam-packed basketball fans in attendance.

Even to this date, Wanda Durant, proud mother of Kevin Durant, still recounts the impact that the speech has had on her life.

In communication with The Athletic’s Jason Jones, Mama Durant said,”It catapulted me, to be quite honest. I was not expecting that outcome. It’s given me a platform that I did not expect, that I’m grateful for. Even to this day, it still warms my heart."

Reflecting on the impact of her son’s ‘The Real MVP’ speech, Wanda Durant also acknowledged that a significant number of people who recognize her as Kevin Durant's mother often recall the speech and how deeply it resonated with them.

She emphasized that it continues to hold relevance today, a decade after its delivery, highlighting the surprising and somewhat surreal nature of its sustained influence.

Mama Durant also went on to add: “There’s always love, respect and honor given to me, and I’m so very grateful for it. I don’t take it lightly, I hold it dear to my heart, and I’m somewhat overwhelmed even thinking about it. When someone calls you ‘Mama,’ that means something.”

What Did Kevin Durant Say in His ‘The Real MVP’ Speech?

In his iconic 'The Real MVP' speech, Kevin Durant delivered a deeply moving tribute to his mother, Wanda Durant. He expressed profound gratitude towards his mother for her unwavering support and sacrifices throughout his life.

Durant also highlighted the challenges they faced as a family, emphasizing how his mother raised two boys as a single parent against all odds.

Before shedding the tears of pure passion and joy, KD said,”We wasn’t supposed to be here. You made us believe. You kept us off the street. You put clothes on our backs, food on the table. When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate. You went to sleep hungry. You sacrificed for us.”

However, it was then he made the whole crowd sail back to their ‘look mom I can fly’ moment, looking straight at his mother, when he said,”You the real MVP.”

