'It was Godly': When 16-year-old LeBron James met future GOAT rival Michael Jordan for the first time

During his second year of high school, LeBron James encountered Michael Jordan for the first time at a basketball camp that Jordan was hosting. The camp was brimming with budding talents aspiring to reach the NBA.

"It was godly," James recalled. "I have repeatedly said this, but it felt like having an encounter with God himself. That's exactly the feeling I had, as a 16-year-old, when I met MJ."

At that point, it was one of the most unforgettable experiences ever for me. Being a high school sophomore and having the chance to go to Chicago, where he trained, was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Meeting him was like meeting my true-life hero. I could hardly muster any words," shared James.

"I simply observed his every move, his every stride, hung onto his every word. I'm not sure if he recognized me. I don't recall him saying anything to me. I managed to shake his hand and sit next to him. It was amazing."

Since that initial encounter, James and Jordan have developed a deeper rapport. Despite their personal preferences, they are invariably connected owing to their phenomenal performances. The debate over who is the superior player could continue indefinitely.

Similarities between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Michael Jordan and LeBron James, renowned as two of basketball's all-time greatest players, have several comparable facets in their careers and gameplay tactics. LeBron James commands attention for his well-rounded skills, demonstrating proficiency across all five positions on the court. In the same way, Michael Jordan was famed for his versatile abilities, whether it be scoring, rebounding, or defending, always maintaining a commendable standard of play.

Equally, they both assumed leadership roles within their teams, gaining recognition for their dogged competition levels and immense mental resilience. They share a common streak of prolific scoring, each having secured numerous scoring titles. Jordan holds the record for the highest career scoring average in NBA history, however, James currently sits in third place on the all-time scoring roster.

Gifted when it comes to maneuvering plays, James records more regular-season triple-doubles in his career than Jordan. However, Jordan, a masterful passer, boasts an average of more than five assists per game throughout his career.

