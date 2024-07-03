'It Was Like Pulling Teeth': Mercedes Mone Reveals How WWE Made Difficult To Shoot For The Mandalorian

The biggest acting opportunity of Mercedes Mone's career knocked on her door in 2020. She starred in the second season of The Mandalorian, a Star Wars franchise. Mone, who was known as Sasha Banks back in WWE, revealed that her former company made her first major acting gig difficult.

Talking to Hot 97, the CEO of AEW said, "I love WWE, but they tried so hard not to make me do the Mandalorian and put me on house shows when I was supposed to film. It was like pulling teeth just to get on that show, just to be part of that show. "

Acting was not on the back of her mind four years ago. She wasn't sure how those opportunities would come her way, especially while being part of WWE with a hectic schedule. Eventually, Mercedes Mone left WWE in 2022 after walking out from a show.

AEW's schedule is easier for Mercedes Mone

Mone stated she sees more opportunities while working for AEW. She gets additional spare time outside AEW to do more acting roles. Praising Tony Khan, she mentioned that the president of AEW would personally pick her up in a private jet, take her to shows, and then, he would be kind enough to drop her back to the movie set.

The AEW TBS Champion feels fantastic knowing she gets to explore new doors of opportunities now. "I feel like it's just the universe being like we want you to be this beautiful Superstar that we see you as," added Mercedes.

Mercedes Mone's acting career

During her decade-long WWE career, Mercedes Mone was part of various shows produced by the company. 2020 marked the first notable break in her acting career.

In the second season of the show, The Mandalorian. Mone's character was called Koska Reeves. She was one of the bravest warriors on the show.

In 2023, when Mone wasn't part of WWE anymore, she made her movie debut. She starred in a movie named The Collective, playing the role of Nikita.

Now, the 32-year-old is possibly the biggest female talent of the AEW, becoming a double champion in the recently concluded Forbidden Door 2024. She is the reigning AEW TBS Champion and the NJPW Strong Women's Champion.