‘It Was Real..’: The Undertaker Praises Former WWE World Champion’s Infamous Fake Retirement Promo

Some of the greatest promos in wrestling are produced when the line between kayfabe and reality is blurred. That’s exactly what happened in 2013 when Mark Henry sported a salmon suit and made his way to the ring to retire from wrestling formally. His speech was so impactful that men in the audience were moved to tears.

Recalling the incident, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker showered praise on the segment, which perhaps will go down in history as Mark Henry's best work. Henry had the crowd in the palm of his hands until he revealed it was all an act.

The Undertaker showers praise on Mark Henry’s fake retirement segment

During a recent edition of SmackDown, WWE recreated Mark Henry’s fake retirement segment by prepping AJ Styles to go to the ring and fool everyone into thinking he was hanging his boots. Cody Rhodes suffered the same fate as John Cena did in 2013, as AJ Styles launched a sneak attack on him after his speech.

The promo's nod to Mark Henry's staged retirement made waves on social media, prompting fans to reminisce about how well-executed Henry's promo was.

While speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker revealed that he was impressed by Henry’s segment. According to him, it was one of the greatest in-ring promos ever.

He said, "It was awesome. I was gonna bring that up, too. I think it was one of the greatest in-ring promos ever because it did play with your emotions, and then you know it was real. It was real, but it was a swerve."

Taker further added how real it seemed, despite it being a storyline. Although the segment was scripted, the words coming out of Mark Henry’s mouth were true, as he was in the home stretch of his WWE career.

John Cena cried for real during the promo, per Mark Henry

While speaking on Busted Open Radio in 2022, Mark Henry recalled the segment, making a shocking revelation about John Cena. According to him, John Cena choked up for real during Henry’s speech. He also added that a significant part of the segment was unrehearsed.

“John didn’t know nothing. The only thing John knew was that, at some point, I was going to pull him in. That’s all he knew. When John was on the apron crying, that was real.”

Nonetheless, the segment led to a classic rivalry between John Cena and Mark Henry. The World’s Strongest Man finally retired from WWE in 2018.