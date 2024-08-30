‘It Was Unstoppable From Then’: Steph Curry’s Biggest Adjustment Playing With Kevin Durant Revealed by Ex-Warriors Teammate

The Golden State Warriors were a force to be reckoned with in the late 2010s. Led by the trio of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson, they became one of the most dominant teams in NBA history, securing back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. While the chemistry between these stars was undeniable, it wasn’t without its challenges.

Former Warriors player Shaun Livingston recently shared some fascinating insights into the dynamic between Curry and Durant during their time together.

Livingston, who was an integral part of the Warriors' success, recently appeared on the Knuckleheads Podcast and provided a behind-the-scenes look at the relationship between Curry and Durant. He revealed that a key moment in their partnership came after a Christmas Day game in 2017.

According to Livingston, Durant had a candid conversation with Curry, where he told him, "I need you to be Steph Curry." This moment was pivotal, as it marked a turning point in their on-court relationship.

Durant’s request wasn’t just about scoring points it was about Curry embracing his unique style of play, the very essence that made him a two-time MVP.

Once Curry understood that Durant was fully on board with the team’s vision, the Warriors became virtually unstoppable. Livingston noted that after this conversation, the duo's chemistry was seamless, and their combined efforts led to another championship.

Advertisement

During that season, Curry adjusted his game to better complement Durant. He averaged 25.3 points per game, a dip from the 30.1 points per game he led the league with the previous season.

However, this adjustment didn’t mean Curry was less effective. Instead, it highlighted his willingness to adapt for the greater good of the team. Curry’s slight scoring reduction allowed Durant to shine as the primary scorer, creating a deadly combination that left opponents struggling to find answers.

This unselfish approach was a testament to Curry’s character and his understanding of the bigger picture. It wasn’t about individual accolades but rather about winning championships. The Warriors’ success during this period was a direct result of their stars' ability to work together, put egos aside, and play selflessly.

Despite the success, Durant eventually chose to leave the Warriors in 2019, moving on to the Brooklyn Nets. His departure surprised many, especially considering the dominance he and Curry had displayed.

Advertisement

Yet, Durant has been clear that he has no regrets about his decision. In an interview with Fox Sports, Durant stated, "Hell, no, I don't regret anything I do. I don't regret my time in the league because I feel like I maximize every day as a player."

Durant’s time with the Warriors remains a highlight of his career, but his post-Warriors journey has been less fruitful in terms of championships. Injuries and other challenges have prevented him from adding another title to his resume.

After a tumultuous stint with the Nets, Durant now finds himself with the Phoenix Suns, where he hopes to lead the team to an NBA championship in the 2024-25 season.

Looking back, the partnership between Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant was a masterclass in teamwork and adaptability. Livingston’s revelation about Curry’s adjustment to Durant’s presence on the team sheds light on the complexities of managing superstar talent.

Advertisement

It’s a reminder that even the best players in the world must sometimes make sacrifices for the greater good of the team. For Curry, this meant adjusting his game to allow Durant to thrive, ultimately leading to more championships for the Warriors.

As Durant continues his career with the Suns, and Curry remains the heart and soul of the Warriors, their time together will be remembered as one of the most dominant eras in NBA history. And, thanks to insights from former teammates like Livingston, fans can appreciate the behind-the-scenes efforts that made it all possible.

READ MORE: Watch: Shaquille O'Neal surprises fans with Epic “Since You’ve Been Gone” Duet with Kelly Clarkson