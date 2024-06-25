‘It Would Have to Be...’: Alex Pereira Lays His Condition for Israel Adesanya Trilogy Ahead of UFC 303 Title Defense

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have a rivalry that has found its way to UFC folklore. ‘The Last Stylebender’ was the UFC middleweight champion when he faced ‘Poatan’ initially. Defending his belt in UFC 281, Adesanya got the shock of his life. At the 2:01 mark in the fifth round, the lights went out for Adesanya.

The entire UFC fraternity witnessed history that day as the crowning of a new champion was made. Although Adesanya got his revenge immediately at UFC 287, the damage was already done.

On the flip side, Alex Pereira has taken the UFC by storm. Debuting in 2021, Poatan is already a two-division champion. But the only red he has in his ledger is Israel Adesanya. Thus, with things standing at square, fans have long demanded a deciding matchup between the two. And recently, Alex Pereira has laid down his conditions for the same.

Alex Pereira wants Israel Adesanya to move up in weight

Alex Pereira has finally broken his silence on a possible trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya. Sitting down for an interview recently, as reported by MMAWeekly, Pereira initially dismissed the chances. The Brazilian stated that he did not want to go back to the Middleweight division anymore.

Pereira sounded quite doubtful as to whether he could make 185 pounds now. However, just when things looked gloomy for an Adesanya-Pereira decider, Poatan came up with an interesting idea. Pereira stated, “I feel super motivated at light heavyweight. If there were talks about another match with him, it would have to be at light heavyweight.”

Well, as much as Pereira wants a light-heavyweight face-off, the reality is quite contrary. Adesanya, at the moment, is fixated on regaining the title that he lost to Sean Strickland. And if he manages to overcome Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305, there’s no chance Adesanya would switch divisions.

And as for Pereira, he is also not concerned about Adesanya at the moment. Come June 29, the Brazilian has to thwart the Samurai challenge .

UFC 303 glory beckons Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira seems to be the hottest property in the UFC at the moment. While it was supposed to be Conor McGregor’s homecoming, June 29 can now become Alex Pereira’s moment. Defending his title against Jamahal Hill in UFC 300, Pereira took just over a month to turn up for a second title defense!

Such an attitude portrays the immense confidence of Pereira to thwart anyone coming his way. But his opponent, Jiri Prochazka, will not have an easy fight. Facing off at UFC 295, Pereira beat the then-light heavyweight champion, Prochazka, via KO.

However, Prochazka immediately got up and was mad at the referee for stopping the fight. ‘The Czech Samurai’ bounced back at UFC 300 with a thumping victory over Aleksander Rakic to strengthen his case.

Now, he will surely be looking to avenge his controversial defeat and reclaim his lost possession come June 29.