Italian Boxer Angela Carini Abandons Fight Against Imane Khelif Within 46 Seconds at Paris Olympics 2024

It was a shocking scene at Paris Olympics 2024 when Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned the fight against Algeria’s Imane Khelif just within 46 seconds because the punch which came from Khelif was something Carini never experienced from a female boxer in her career.

For the uninitiated, Imane Khelif is one of the two boxers permitted to compete in the Olympics after being banned from the women’s world championships last year, for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests.

Carini later revealed that she pulled herself from the fight because she had been given the hardest punch of her life, which she had never experienced before. The first punch from Khelif dislodged her chinstrap, while the second hit bloodied her shorts.

Carini started sobbing profusely the moment Khelif was announced as the winner because she knew that she had been cheated. “I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honour my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this,” The Guardian quoted Carini.

She said that after the second punch, she felt a strong pain in her nose, and she decided to abandon the fight then and there only. She stated that she is in pieces after the loss because she was always taught to be a fighter.

“I am in pieces because I am a fighter, they taught me to be a warrior. I have always tried to behave with honour, I have always represented my country with loyalty. This time I didn’t manage to because I couldn’t fight anymore,” she said.

When asked if it would have been better for her to pull beforehand, Carini said that she’s not the one who gives up easily. “I would never have accepted it. I have a warriors mentality,” she said. She contended that its not a defeat for her, as she won regardless of everything. She stated that she was a mature woman and had the dignity to say enough.

As far as her opponent Khelif was concerned, she briefly spoke to the BBC, saying that she was there for the gold, and she would fight it all. “I will fight anybody, I will fight them all,” she said.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni also commented on the whole matter, saying that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women’s competitions. “I was emotional yesterday when she wrote ‘I will fight’ because the dedication, the head, the character, surely also play a role in these things. But then it also matters to be able to compete on equal grounds and from my point of view it was not an even contest.”

However, the Algerian Olympic Committee on Wednesday said that it strongly condemns the unethical targeting of their esteemed athlete, Imane Khelif. “Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics. The COA has taken all necessary measures to protect our champion,” the committee said.