'It's a Crime': NBA Insider Claims Dwyane Wade Carried LeBron James in the 2011 NBA Finals

NBA insider Brian Windhorst didn't hold back in his critique of the 2011 NBA Finals on Wednesday's episode of First Take. He boldly asserted that Dwyane Wade single-handedly supported LeBron James, the top pick of 2003, in their battle against the Mavericks.

During his appearance on First Take, Windhorst stated, "The 2011 Finals seem to have slipped out of memory. Not giving due credit to Dwyane Wade's phenomenal performance is a misstep. LeBron failed to capitalize on it." He further emphasized, "In no other Finals has LeBron experienced being shouldered like the way Wade did for him in 2011."

In the summer of 2010, the NBA's "big three" Heat team came together when LeBron James, a 4x MVP, made his legendary move to unite with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, formerly of the Raptors. The combination of their unique talents gave the Heat a strong upper hand against almost all competitors, with the team being the clear favorite.

However, when the Heat fought their way into the Finals that same season, the tide began to change substantially. James, often referred to as "The King", averaged a mere 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, shooting at 47.8 percent throughout the series.

The Mavericks won this six-game series, marking what is still considered the biggest stain on James' otherwise stellar career.

On the other hand, Dwyane Wade produced remarkable game after game against the Mavericks, averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, including scoring an outstanding 32 points in Game 4, even though the Heat lost by three points.

Advertisement

Without Wade’s consistent contribution, the Heat may have been thoroughly defeated from the outset, with James being virtually absent throughout. Adding salt to the wound, his competitive banter only served to motivate the opposition, to fail at backing his boasting with actual performance.

Although James managed to counterbalance his lackluster stretch by leading his team to victory in the next two championships, the memory of that specific incident hasn't faded for some, especially for Wade, who was possibly deprived of a second title due to his superstar partner's subpar performance.

ALSO READ: Angel Reese Voices Anger After Chicago Sky Teammate Harassed at Team Hotel Before Matchup with Mystics

Stephen A. Smith Weighs In on LeBron James' Best Running Mate

Stephen A. Smith recently provided his opinion on the ongoing debate about who is the teammate for LeBron James, naming Dwyane Wade from the Miami Heat as the.

LeBron James, after departing from the Cavaliers, triumphantly clinched two NBA championships as Wade's teammate during his tenure with the Heat starting from the 2010-11 NBA season. Although they made it to the NBA every year during their four-year stint in Miami, the duo managed two wins, falling short of James's initial prediction.

Advertisement

Then, for the 2014-15 NBA season, James returned to the Cavaliers, coinciding with Irving’s fourth season with the team. Earlier, Irving had expressed his struggles in Cleveland preceding James’s return. Consequently, the two successfully secured the Cavs' first-ever NBA championship in the 2015-16 season.

After another season together, Irving moved to the Boston Celtics. However, James managed to lead the Cavs to another Finals appearance, their fourth in as many years. Intriguingly, part of this season saw Wade joining James again as a teammate before the Heat reacquired him.

Continuing his career trajectory, James departed Cleveland once more to join the Los Angeles Lakers in time for the 2018-19 season. Teaming up with Anthony Davis, he guided the Lakers to an NBA championship victory in the 2019-20 season.

Before the start of the current season, reports suggested that Irving showed a keen interest in rejoining James, either in the Lakers or Dallas Mavericks. However, this plan didn't materialize.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How To Watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals 2024: Preview, Schedule, Where To Stream, & More