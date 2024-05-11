‘It’s a Terrible Decision and Something I Need....’: Jalen Brunson’s Admission on 3-Point Foul Baiting Attempt

Jalen Brunson has turned everything he touched into gold ever since making his debut for the New York Knicks but the star admitted to making a terrible decision during game 3 against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks lost the game by five points on Friday.

Due to OG Anunoby's hamstring injury, the Knicks were even more shorthanded than usual, but they managed to stay in the game and even take a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, the Pacers quickly reduced that, and most of the last quarter saw a one-possession contest.

What Was the Incident Involving Brunson?

Pascal Siakam put the Pacers ahead by three with just under a minute remaining, but Brunson tied the score straight away with a step-back triple. With eighteen seconds remaining, Andrew Nembhard stunned everyone by making a 30-footer to give the Pacers a three-point lead again.

The Knicks gave Brunson the ball after a timeout, and he didn't hang around. Attempting in vain to draw a foul, he took one dribble, pump faked, stepped between Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner, and unleashed a flailing, off-balance heave. The shot was nowhere near as successful as the attempt to fool the referees. After grabbing the rebound, Nesmith made two free throws for the Pacers to seal the victory. With the victory, the Pacers made a comeback in the series by cutting their deficit to 2-1.

What Did Brunson Say?

Brunson said, "It's a terrible decision and something I need to learn from. I knew the time, I knew everything that was going on, I just made a terrible decision."

The Knicks will be hoping that Brunson can get back to his very best in the next game and help the team get a 3-1 lead before going back to Madison Square Garden for game 5.

